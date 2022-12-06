ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
kgou.org

Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: MacArthur High School victim of statewide school threat hoaxes, FBI releases statement

UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a statement about their response to the school shooting threats across the state. Read it below:. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to multiple reports of active shooter calls today at school districts across the state. Thankfully, no active threats were discovered at any of the locations. These situations highlight the quick response from OHP in concert with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, OHP and other law enforcement agencies have been training in the LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) method. This means no matter where the threat happens, all law enforcement in the area (police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, etc.) will respond in the same manner and be able to coordinate seamlessly to control active shooter situations quickly and effectively. OHP responds to all active shooter calls with urgency and efficiency. Even off-duty troopers responded to several of the calls today. We are grateful no active threat was discovered today and want parents and community members to rest assured all threats are taken seriously. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy