Related
abc7amarillo.com
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
“It’s criminal”: Investigation into school swatting calls across OK
School districts across the state were on high alert today after a series of false 911 calls about active shooter threats were made at more than half a dozen schools in several cities, including Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant and Ardmore.
Owner of the ‘Cookie Cottage’ in downtown Norman mysteriously dies in jail
A beloved baker mysteriously died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, and now the community is looking for answers.
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,232,202. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 660. The Oklahoma State Department...
kgou.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
kswo.com
UPDATE: MacArthur High School victim of statewide school threat hoaxes, FBI releases statement
UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a statement about their response to the school shooting threats across the state. Read it below:. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to multiple reports of active shooter calls today at school districts across the state. Thankfully, no active threats were discovered at any of the locations. These situations highlight the quick response from OHP in concert with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, OHP and other law enforcement agencies have been training in the LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) method. This means no matter where the threat happens, all law enforcement in the area (police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, etc.) will respond in the same manner and be able to coordinate seamlessly to control active shooter situations quickly and effectively. OHP responds to all active shooter calls with urgency and efficiency. Even off-duty troopers responded to several of the calls today. We are grateful no active threat was discovered today and want parents and community members to rest assured all threats are taken seriously. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OSHA: Contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly accident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
Clemency denied for death row inmate accused in elderly couple’s murder
Clemency was denied for death-row inmate, Scott Eizember, who is accused of killing an elderly couple in northeastern Oklahoma then going on a multi-state crime spree.
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
guthrienewspage.com
Teen sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in shooting death of 14-year-old
A Guthrie teenager was sentenced to prison for multiple decades this week in the shooting death of 14-year-old Antwoine Watson in 2021. Dasan Clark, now 16 years old, entered a blind plea guilty of first-degree murder on October 21 and left his fate to District Judge Phillip Corley. In this...
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
