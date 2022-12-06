UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a statement about their response to the school shooting threats across the state. Read it below:. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to multiple reports of active shooter calls today at school districts across the state. Thankfully, no active threats were discovered at any of the locations. These situations highlight the quick response from OHP in concert with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, OHP and other law enforcement agencies have been training in the LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) method. This means no matter where the threat happens, all law enforcement in the area (police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, etc.) will respond in the same manner and be able to coordinate seamlessly to control active shooter situations quickly and effectively. OHP responds to all active shooter calls with urgency and efficiency. Even off-duty troopers responded to several of the calls today. We are grateful no active threat was discovered today and want parents and community members to rest assured all threats are taken seriously. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO