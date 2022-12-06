ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
TEXAS STATE
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
ABILENE, TX
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
ABILENE, TX
The Big Country’s top 10 crime stories of 2022

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Crime is a fact of life for any area, and the Big Country is no exception. As part of BCH’s 2022 year-end series, here are the 10 crime stories that got the most online attention this year. Did you know? As according to the 2017 to 2021 Crime Statistics from […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ABILENE, TX
Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard

Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
COLEMAN, TX
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
‘It’d be nice if there was a hamburger joint’: City of Abilene accept bids for Lake Fort Phantom Hill Recreation Master Plan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is in the early stages of planning for what could become a much more heavily utilized Lake Fort Phantom Hill. An official request for proposal (RFP) on the city website suggest amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ABILENE, TX
Suspect arrested for trespassing at Abilene early learning center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene early learning center. Andrew Miller, 22, was arrested after he was found in the parking lot of Long Early Learning Center Tuesday afternoon. He was already criminally trespassed from the campus earlier this year. Police say a school employee noticed Miller and […]
ABILENE, TX
Sandifer, Badon highlight newest Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame class

ABILENE, Texas — Wylie High School's state champion football coach Hugh Sandifer, and former Abilene High and ACU football great Jerale Badon highlight the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame's 2023 class, announced on Wednesday. Sandifer and Badon are two of the 15 total people who will be inducted...
WYLIE, TX
