Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
2 arrested in Texas for November Fairview Park shooting
Two people have been arrested in Texas for the November shooting of a man in Fairview Park.
The Big Country’s top 10 crime stories of 2022
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Crime is a fact of life for any area, and the Big Country is no exception. As part of BCH’s 2022 year-end series, here are the 10 crime stories that got the most online attention this year. Did you know? As according to the 2017 to 2021 Crime Statistics from […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need info on convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need the public’s help getting information on a convenience store robbery. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street November 21. Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing, including a hooded shirt, enter the store then go behind the counter while […]
Many Abilene homes and businesses lose gas services, help is on the way
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many homes and businesses in Abilene have lost gas services due to a temporary system outage. Atmos Energy crews are working to restore this service to the affected area. If you are experiencing an outage, contact Atmos Energy at (888) 286-6700 and a technician will come out to restore gas services […]
Safety City lights up for Christmastime visitors
s the most wonderful time of the year! Last year’s Christmas at Safety City was a huge success and the Abilene Fire Department would like to continue the tradition of making every year more successful than the previous year.
Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene. The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more. Whichever firm is […]
Cash reward: Coleman PD searches for burglary suspect near airport
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Police Department (CPD) is asking for help from the public, and offering a cash reward, in finding a suspect responsible for the theft of about $10,000 worth of tools stolen from the City Light Distribution Yard storage facility. In a press release from CPD, it was sometime between 5:00 […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
colemantoday.com
Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard
Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
Amoxicillin and Tamiflu shortages hit the Big Country, what you can do when facing illness
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Supply chain issues have impacted grocery and retail stores across the country. Now, pharmacies are starting to feel the effects with shortages in medicine such as Amoxicillin and Tamiflu. These medications are used to treat the flu, Covid-19 and RSV, as well as bacterial infections that can happen with flu like […]
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
‘It’d be nice if there was a hamburger joint’: City of Abilene accept bids for Lake Fort Phantom Hill Recreation Master Plan
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is in the early stages of planning for what could become a much more heavily utilized Lake Fort Phantom Hill. An official request for proposal (RFP) on the city website suggest amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible […]
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
First in U.S.: Some Dyess AFB planes could soon be Abilene road certified, what that means for drivers & city
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the early 1990s, the C-130 Hercules aircraft was used in the Gulf War to land on Iraq highways every seven minutes, providing supplies for the military. Back home in 2020s Abilene, Dyess Air Force Base is working on dusting off those skills to land C-130s on roads once again. Photos […]
Suspect arrested for trespassing at Abilene early learning center
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene early learning center. Andrew Miller, 22, was arrested after he was found in the parking lot of Long Early Learning Center Tuesday afternoon. He was already criminally trespassed from the campus earlier this year. Police say a school employee noticed Miller and […]
ktxs.com
Sandifer, Badon highlight newest Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame class
ABILENE, Texas — Wylie High School's state champion football coach Hugh Sandifer, and former Abilene High and ACU football great Jerale Badon highlight the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame's 2023 class, announced on Wednesday. Sandifer and Badon are two of the 15 total people who will be inducted...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 1