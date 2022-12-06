Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.

