Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Scenes from Bishop McDevitt’s 2022 PIAA, Class 4A Football Championship game: Photos
Bishop McDevitt wins the 2022 PIAA, Class 4A football state championship, 41-18, over Aliquippa, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022. Check out the photographs of the game and celebration.
FOX43.com
Steel-High defeats Union to capture state football championship
YORK, Pa. — Winning the time of possession and field position battles are worthwhile goals to aim for in your average football game -- but the advantages mean little if you don't find the end zone. That's the painful lesson Steelton-Highspire taught Union in Thursday afternoon's PIAA Class 1A...
PennLive.com
Meet Steel-High’s PIAA Class A state champion football team
Steelton-Highspire 2022 football season highlights: Photos Steel-High took home the PIAA Class A state title Thursday with a 22-8 win over Union Area. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
‘He was the difference’: Marquis Beasley puts up career day in Steel-High state title win.
MECHANICSBURG — At 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, Marquis Beasley couldn’t sleep. The Steel-High defensive end— who transferred to the Rollers program from Middletown this fall after the program canceled its football season due to hazing— was ready to go, knowing how crucial he’d be in shutting down the Union offense in the PIAA 1A state championship.
FOX43.com
Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships. It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.
First-time champion Mechanicsburg leads Pa. Field Hockey Coaches 2A All-State squad
Two of the heroes surrounding Mechanicsburg’s first state championship season were among the recent honorees on the Pa. Field Hockey Coaches Association 2A All-State team. Defender Casey Tyrrell and forward Gracyn Catalano equal half of Mechanicsburg’s first-team picks with Sydney Aylward and Cam Standish. It was Catalano’s overtime...
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship
Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
Mechanicsburg, December 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives second college offer from ACC school
It’s a big week for Kevin Brown, as his Harrisburg Cougars are set to face off against St. Joes Prep on Saturday for a chance at PIAA gold. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
‘This was meant to be’: Former Middletown stars appreciative of second chance with Steel-High
Bamm Appleby took a moment earlier this week to try to put the past couple of months in perspective. Then the Steel-High senior standout said he figures this was all meant to be.
Central Pa. loses ‘treasure’ with passing of longtime borough leader Jack Murray
John R. “Jack” Murray, one of the Harrisburg region’s longest-serving and most-beloved public officials, died on Nov. 28. Murray, who spent nearly his whole life in New Cumberland, was 88. Elected to New Cumberland Borough Council in 1976, Murray immediately was elected council president, a post he...
FOX43.com
Kreitz reflects on first year racing a 410 | Fast Lane
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — There are definitely a few young drivers to keep our eyes on in the coming season. 2022 was a different year for driver Kassidy Kreitz. She decided to take the leap from a 305 sprint car to a 410. She had it in the plans...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
