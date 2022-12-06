ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FOX43.com

Steel-High defeats Union to capture state football championship

YORK, Pa. — Winning the time of possession and field position battles are worthwhile goals to aim for in your average football game -- but the advantages mean little if you don't find the end zone. That's the painful lesson Steelton-Highspire taught Union in Thursday afternoon's PIAA Class 1A...
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Meet Steel-High’s PIAA Class A state champion football team

Steelton-Highspire 2022 football season highlights: Photos Steel-High took home the PIAA Class A state title Thursday with a 22-8 win over Union Area. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

‘He was the difference’: Marquis Beasley puts up career day in Steel-High state title win.

MECHANICSBURG — At 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, Marquis Beasley couldn’t sleep. The Steel-High defensive end— who transferred to the Rollers program from Middletown this fall after the program canceled its football season due to hazing— was ready to go, knowing how crucial he’d be in shutting down the Union offense in the PIAA 1A state championship.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships. It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship

Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
STEELTON, PA
High School Football PRO

Mechanicsburg, December 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

abc27.com

WGAL

WGAL

