BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands and Argentina descend into chaos as new yellow card record set
For 100 minutes, Friday's World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina looked as though it would be remembered for another couple of magic Lionel Messi moments. Then, it appeared Wout Weghorst had stolen the thunder by scoring a dramatic equaliser from a brilliantly clever free-kick deep into injury time.
