Aliquippa, PA

Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships. It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.
STEELTON, PA
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game

Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
BELLE VERNON, PA
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA

