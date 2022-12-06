Read full article on original website
Bishop McDevitt punishes Aliquippa for mistakes in PIAA Class 4A title game
MECHANICSBURG — In the state football championships, against a quarterback with major-college talent and an opponent seeking redemption, there’s very little room for error. Aliquippa can attest. The Quips lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and watched Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders convert their mistakes into touchdowns Thursday...
Aliquippa falls to Bishop McDevitt in PIAA Class 4A football championship game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Aliquippa Quips were stopped from repeating their reign as state champions, falling to Bishop McDevitt High School 41-18 in a rematch of last year's PIAA Class 4A title game. Watch highlights of the game in the video player above. This is the second state championship...
Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships. It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board Update – Dec. 2022
UPDATES (9) Penn Hills’ Daemarr Kelly committed to and signed with D1 Quinnipiac. This content is for PSN Die-Hard members only. You can sign-up for $3.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $38.00!
Pitt's Newest QB Commit Begins Official Visit
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Local Pitt Target Announces Commitment Date
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball
The Pitt Panthers will tip-off at noon in their ACC home opener.
Pitt Begins Pursuit of Former Peters Township Star, Florida S Donovan McMillan
Pitt’s pursuit of one-time WPIAL targets has gotten off to a strong start this offseason, as former Pine-Richland star Phil Jurkovec decided to come home. And he might not be alone. It didn’t work out for Pitt the first time around as Peters Township star Donovan McMillon committed to...
Pitt basketball taking steps forward with another test Wednesday
On a 5-game wining streak, the Pitt basketball team at Vanderbilt on Wednesday with the blueprint for how to win & optimistic about the future
Early On, Pitt Playing Best Ball of Jeff Capel Era
It's early, but this is the best a Pitt Panthers team has looked under Jeff Capel's leadership.
Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Laws Around NIL
Pitt Panthers athletic director Heather Lyke warned against the danger of "chasing finances" with NIL.
Hot start ignites Farrell past Wilmington
Thirteen Steelers scored in their win over Wilmington.
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
