questioneverything
1d ago

People wanna hide from life as if it's some scary monster under your bed, Up is a great animated movie, and show the ups and downs we all share in this world.

james perkins
1d ago

I saw the movie up and I loved it . the movie show love and adventure and about growth even though it's hard you have to keep living for the person you miss the most

Don Stierman
1d ago

Up is one of my favorite movies. True love, simple living, dreams, and a dog I could talk to. I sold the house, son insisted.

