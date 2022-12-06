ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX43.com

Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships. It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.
STEELTON, PA
abc27 News

Steel-High football eyeing state title for small senior group

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — By 4 p.m. Thursday, we will know who will be hoisting the 1A football state champion plaque, and whether the Steel-High Rollers will do it for the second time in three years The Rollers have answered the bell offensively and defensively throughout their state title run, and the scariest thing about […]
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Kreitz reflects on first year racing a 410 | Fast Lane

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — There are definitely a few young drivers to keep our eyes on in the coming season. 2022 was a different year for driver Kassidy Kreitz. She decided to take the leap from a 305 sprint car to a 410. She had it in the plans...
PORT ROYAL, PA
FOX43.com

A tribute to fallen graduate, decorated veteran

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Blue Mountain High School held a tribute to one of its own. Honoring 2003 graduate and Decorated Green Beret, Captain Jason Jones. The Orwigsburg native was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2014. "We have a group of ladies who are our Blue Mountain boosters...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 in Franklin County

Interstate 81 south is closed Wednesday in Franklin County after a fatal crash, PennDOT said. A passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-81 south, just south of exit 16 toward Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler. She said the crash happened just after 1 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

