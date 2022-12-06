Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Scenes from Bishop McDevitt’s 2022 PIAA, Class 4A Football Championship game: Photos
Bishop McDevitt wins the 2022 PIAA, Class 4A football state championship, 41-18, over Aliquippa, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022. Check out the photographs of the game and celebration.
Union playoff run ends with loss to Steelton-Highspire in PIAA Class A football final
MECHANICSBURG – Union could see the end zone all afternoon, but didn’t get there enough. The offense created four red-zone chances Thursday and crossed the goal line only once in a 22-8 loss to Steelton-Highspire that ended the Scotties’ Cinderella story in the PIAA Class A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.
Meet the Harrisburg Cougars who will play for the 6A title.
It’s been revenge season for Harrisburg’s football team this postseason, with the Cougars defeating the only two teams to hand them losses in 2022 in Manheim Township and State College to advance to the 6A state championship game on Saturday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...
FOX43.com
Steel-High rolls to PIAA gold over Union Area
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever driven into Steelton, you've no doubt seen the sign. The list of their state championships. It's so big, they're going to need a new one soon, and that experience was key as Steel-High took on Union area who was making their first-ever state title game appearance in today's PIAA 1A state title game.
First-time champion Mechanicsburg leads Pa. Field Hockey Coaches 2A All-State squad
Two of the heroes surrounding Mechanicsburg’s first state championship season were among the recent honorees on the Pa. Field Hockey Coaches Association 2A All-State team. Defender Casey Tyrrell and forward Gracyn Catalano equal half of Mechanicsburg’s first-team picks with Sydney Aylward and Cam Standish. It was Catalano’s overtime...
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives second college offer from ACC school
It’s a big week for Kevin Brown, as his Harrisburg Cougars are set to face off against St. Joes Prep on Saturday for a chance at PIAA gold. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Steel-High football eyeing state title for small senior group
Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — By 4 p.m. Thursday, we will know who will be hoisting the 1A football state champion plaque, and whether the Steel-High Rollers will do it for the second time in three years The Rollers have answered the bell offensively and defensively throughout their state title run, and the scariest thing about […]
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
‘This was meant to be’: Former Middletown stars appreciative of second chance with Steel-High
Bamm Appleby took a moment earlier this week to try to put the past couple of months in perspective. Then the Steel-High senior standout said he figures this was all meant to be.
FOX43.com
Kreitz reflects on first year racing a 410 | Fast Lane
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — There are definitely a few young drivers to keep our eyes on in the coming season. 2022 was a different year for driver Kassidy Kreitz. She decided to take the leap from a 305 sprint car to a 410. She had it in the plans...
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
FOX43.com
A tribute to fallen graduate, decorated veteran
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Blue Mountain High School held a tribute to one of its own. Honoring 2003 graduate and Decorated Green Beret, Captain Jason Jones. The Orwigsburg native was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2014. "We have a group of ladies who are our Blue Mountain boosters...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
lebtown.com
Phillips will run with Bill Bering Jr. in bid for commissioner; Kuhn also to run again
Lebanon County Commissioner Chairman Robert Phillips, who announced on Nov. 23 his intention to seek a fourth term in office, announced Wednesday that he’s running a joint election campaign with a local businessman. Phillips and Bill Bering Jr. officially launched their joint campaign as Republican candidates in hopes of...
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 in Franklin County
Interstate 81 south is closed Wednesday in Franklin County after a fatal crash, PennDOT said. A passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-81 south, just south of exit 16 toward Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler. She said the crash happened just after 1 p.m.
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
Comments / 0