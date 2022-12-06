There has been a different vibe for the Pittsburgh Steelers since they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, 35-13. Mike Tomlin‘s group crawled into the bye week with a record of 2-6 and all hope for even a winning season seemed completely lost. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was making too many mistakes, the defense allowed over 24 points four different times and it just seemed as if the locker room was, in a way, ready to be put on cruise control.

