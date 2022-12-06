Read full article on original website
Marriott to add 35 luxury hotels in 2023: Marriott International, Inc. has said it will add over 35 luxury hotels in 2023. With a portfolio of around 500 luxury properties across 68 countries, Marriott has over 200 additional properties in its development pipeline. The Ritz Carlton plans to open two new hotels in North America, including debuting in America’s Pacific Northwest with The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, and The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie in Scottsdale, Arizona. The brand also has openings in Melbourne, Australia and Fukuoka, Japan. Ritz-Carlton Reserve has openings planned in Jiuzhaigou Valley in China and one in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project. St. Regis will open in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and grow its footprint in North America with an opening in Chicago. The brand will also debut a hotel in Riyadh and a resort in its own private island in the Red Sea project. W Hotels anticipates openings in Prague, Budapest, Edinburgh, Sydney, Macau, and Milan and New York and Hollywood in the U.S. Currently, EDITION portfolio includes 15 properties globally, with the brand growing to 21 by the end of 2023 with openings in Rome, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Tokyo, Ginza, Singapore, Jeddah, and Doha. The Luxury Collection, which has over 120 hotels globally, will open properties in Turkey, Barbados, Japan, Mexico, and Tbilisi, Georgia. JW Marriott expects to open in destinations like Madrid, Jeju Island, Dallas, Xi’an and Berlin. The brand will also enter the luxury safari segment in 2023 with the anticipated opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya.
When China reopens travel, it will be swift. How ready is the hotel industry?
This week has seen institutional investors swing behind tourism-linked China stocks following the easing of several of the measures the government had imposed as part of its zero-covid policy. And while it is not clear when Chinese tourists will return to the world stage in force, the equity upswings are...
Australia’s hotel sector struggles to recover
In a recent report, Deloitte estimates that Australia has lost some $100 billion (AU$147bn) in tourism expenditure since the beginning of the pandemic, split almost evenly between international and domestic travelers. Australia’s lockdowns were particularly harsh for the hotel industry. For just under two years, the government imposed an almost...
The Social Hub: a lot more than just a student hotel
When The Student Hotel opened its first property in Rotterdam in 2012, it aimed to attract young travelers and students looking for a fun place to stay, connect, work and share experiences. But as the spaces also featured coworking and event spaces, bars, lounges and gyms, the hotels naturally evolved to become much more than simply students’ hotels. Today, with travel trends as they are, hotels attract a more diverse population, like digital nomads and entrepreneurs. Its natural evolution made it more than a student hotel and begged for a name change.
Hotels find new ways to cut energy costs
Energy prices have fallen marginally from their peak in the third quarter, but they are still more than 20% higher than they were this time last year, and with winter demand booming and the imposition of a price cap on Russian oil and gas exports earlier this week, hoteliers are unlikely to get any relief in the near future.
