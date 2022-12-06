Marriott to add 35 luxury hotels in 2023: Marriott International, Inc. has said it will add over 35 luxury hotels in 2023. With a portfolio of around 500 luxury properties across 68 countries, Marriott has over 200 additional properties in its development pipeline. The Ritz Carlton plans to open two new hotels in North America, including debuting in America’s Pacific Northwest with The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, and The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie in Scottsdale, Arizona. The brand also has openings in Melbourne, Australia and Fukuoka, Japan. Ritz-Carlton Reserve has openings planned in Jiuzhaigou Valley in China and one in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project. St. Regis will open in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and grow its footprint in North America with an opening in Chicago. The brand will also debut a hotel in Riyadh and a resort in its own private island in the Red Sea project. W Hotels anticipates openings in Prague, Budapest, Edinburgh, Sydney, Macau, and Milan and New York and Hollywood in the U.S. Currently, EDITION portfolio includes 15 properties globally, with the brand growing to 21 by the end of 2023 with openings in Rome, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Tokyo, Ginza, Singapore, Jeddah, and Doha. The Luxury Collection, which has over 120 hotels globally, will open properties in Turkey, Barbados, Japan, Mexico, and Tbilisi, Georgia. JW Marriott expects to open in destinations like Madrid, Jeju Island, Dallas, Xi’an and Berlin. The brand will also enter the luxury safari segment in 2023 with the anticipated opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya.

2 DAYS AGO