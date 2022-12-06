Read full article on original website
Royal Family Loyalists Want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Removed From Official Website
Royals fans have called for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be taken off the official website of the British Royal Family. According to them, their profiles should be removed before Prince Harry releases his memoir. Harry and Meghan moved to California after resigning from their royal duties, along with their two children. Their relationship with the Royal Family declined after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harry's memoir Spare approaches release, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family is concerned. "It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the center of events," he told The Daily Mail. "When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty,' the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles' reign.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
King Charles snubs Harry and Andrew as Princess Royal and Prince Edward to now deputise for him
The Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will join members of the royal family who can stand in for the King when he cannot fulfil official duties in a move making it even less likely that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be called to do so. King Charles'...
King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward
In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
A surprising guest will join the Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham this year
The Royal Family Christmas lineup is looking a little different this year...
Prince Harry jokes he thought awards ceremony was supposed to be a ‘date night’ with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has jokingly claimed that he thought he and wife Meghan Markle were going on a date night before their arrival at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” were honoured for their efforts “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.However, according to Prince Harry, 38, he’d assumed that he and his wife had gotten dressed up to go on a date night.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night, so...
Princess Eugenie looks shockingly similar to royal relative who rocked the monarchy with family secret
Princess Eugenie looks shockingly like an influential ancestor is - but nothing is as shocking as the grim secret she harbored
Royal Expert Questions Why Prince Harry Is Hell-Bent on ‘Digging Up’ Darkest and Most Painful Memories From His Past
Find out what a royal commentator has said about Prince Harry purposely trying to "drudge up" worst memories of his past that he thinks will be most impactful.
Queen Consort Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Tiara for 1st Time at State Banquet
Looking the part! Queen Consort Camilla sparkled at King Charles III’s first state banquet — donning the late Queen Elizabeth II's bejeweled Belgian Sapphire Tiara for the big event. Camilla, 75, and Charles, 74, welcomed Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. on Tuesday, November 22 — the first state dinner hosted by the […]
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
After all the hype, was the Harry and Meghan documentary worth it?
As members of the royal family reportedly braced themselves for the revelations promised in Meghan and Harry, viewers were eager to see what the “full truth” – as promised by the Duke of Sussex – would entail.Would the couple finally address their allegations from their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Meghan claimed a member of the royal family raised concerns over “how dark” her son Archie’s skin would be before he was born? Would they set the record straight on bullying claims made against the duchess by Palace staff? Would Harry reveal the current state of his relationship...
King Charles moves to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to be stand-ins for him
King Charles is moving to make his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, eligible to be stand-ins for the king. Right now, four senior royals and Camilla, the Queen Consort, can fill in for the monarch, but the king is hoping to amend the list since two people on it are no longer working as senior royals.
Meghan Markle takes swipe at Kate Middleton over first meeting: ‘I’m a hugger’
Meghan Markle detailed the “jarring” moment she first met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after her relationship with Harry came to light. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which was released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex said she was “surprised” at how “formal” the royal family continued to remain in a private setting, before taking a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales. Markle said she was unaware of the formality with which the royals go about their days, and greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales barefoot and in ripped jeans. “I was a hugger and have always been...
Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary
Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back. A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.” They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will...
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
