Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Citizen

WURD’s Empowerment Experience

This has been a trying couple of years in Philadelphia, between escalating elections drama and gun violence, inflation and housing costs — not to mention all the other hardships so many citizens of our city experience. So “it’s easy, as a Black person in Philadelphia, to be overwhelmed with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who Is Jimmy DeLeon?

James M. “Jimmy” DeLeon III may have the least name recognition of all the candidates running for mayor of Philadelphia, but he does have the most life experience. Age 75, DeLeon is the senior candidate in the mayor’s race, having spent 34 years as a Philadelphia municipal court judge. He retired in early 2002 and announced his plans to run for Jim Kenney’s job on November 22, 2002.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia’s early childhood education community tackles food insecurity

This story is featured in Chalkbeat’s 2022 Philadelphia Early Childhood Education Guide on efforts to improve outcomes for the city’s youngest learners. To keep up with early childhood education and Philadelphia’s public schools, sign up for our free weekly newsletter here. When teachers at Children’s Playhouse, a pair of child care centers in South Philadelphia, noticed children sneaking school-provided snacks into their book bags to take home, it was a “huge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?

There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia

KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

The UPenn female swim team is actually female again

The University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational swim meet occurred last week, and it was quite a different scene than it had been a year ago. Seven collegiate swim teams, male and female, competed against each other in the annual NCAA swim meet. But unlike a year ago, there weren’t any men competing as women.
AKRON, OH
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
INDIANA, PA
South Philly Review

Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday

The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fairway Offers Down Payment Assistance To Some First-Time Buyers

The Fairway Community Access program is limited to specific majority-minority communities. The program is available to first-time buyers in communities that include Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Memphis, Tenn.; and Philadelphia. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., the third-largest U.S. retail mortgage lender, on Wednesday announced a new program to aid prospective first-time...
MEMPHIS, TN

