Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen
WURD’s Empowerment Experience
This has been a trying couple of years in Philadelphia, between escalating elections drama and gun violence, inflation and housing costs — not to mention all the other hardships so many citizens of our city experience. So “it’s easy, as a Black person in Philadelphia, to be overwhelmed with...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who Is Jimmy DeLeon?
James M. “Jimmy” DeLeon III may have the least name recognition of all the candidates running for mayor of Philadelphia, but he does have the most life experience. Age 75, DeLeon is the senior candidate in the mayor’s race, having spent 34 years as a Philadelphia municipal court judge. He retired in early 2002 and announced his plans to run for Jim Kenney’s job on November 22, 2002.
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
Philadelphia’s early childhood education community tackles food insecurity
This story is featured in Chalkbeat’s 2022 Philadelphia Early Childhood Education Guide on efforts to improve outcomes for the city’s youngest learners. To keep up with early childhood education and Philadelphia’s public schools, sign up for our free weekly newsletter here. When teachers at Children’s Playhouse, a pair of child care centers in South Philadelphia, noticed children sneaking school-provided snacks into their book bags to take home, it was a “huge...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?
There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
fox29.com
Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
fox29.com
'We need teachers': Philadelphia school district starts hiring push for educators
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia has started its annual hiring push early this year to fill education and support positions as early as January. The district recruitment effort, named "LOVE your Today, Shape their tomorrow," is seeking principals, assistant principals, and teachers for all subjects and grade. Officials...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Washington Examiner
The UPenn female swim team is actually female again
The University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational swim meet occurred last week, and it was quite a different scene than it had been a year ago. Seven collegiate swim teams, male and female, competed against each other in the annual NCAA swim meet. But unlike a year ago, there weren’t any men competing as women.
Philly landlord faces discrimination lawsuit over treatment of residents with housing vouchers
Amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis, a large Philadelphia landlord is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against prospective tenants with housing vouchers. The government subsidy enables very low-income families to rent on the private market. Filed Thursday, the complaint alleges that ProManaged Inc. violated federal housing laws by...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
westphillylocal.com
Grand Opening celebration, coat giveaway this Wednesday at new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club
Community members are invited to visit the mobile food pantry presented by The Print Foundation, Inc. and select a new children’s coat in the newly refitted gymnasium. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30. The 25,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club provides two floors of classrooms,...
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community.
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
Police to reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'
Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police are set to reveal the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of...
Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday
The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
Working Together from Small Philadelphia Apartment Helped Two Biden Campaign Staffer Realize They Were Made for Each Other
Working together from a small apartment in Philadelphia helped Robert Richardson Flaherty Jr. and Carla Susanne Frank realize they function well together even in nonideal circumstances, writes Sadiba Hasan for The New York Times. In 2019, the couple, who met in Washington during one of their several jobs in the...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fairway Offers Down Payment Assistance To Some First-Time Buyers
The Fairway Community Access program is limited to specific majority-minority communities. The program is available to first-time buyers in communities that include Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Memphis, Tenn.; and Philadelphia. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., the third-largest U.S. retail mortgage lender, on Wednesday announced a new program to aid prospective first-time...
Comments / 1