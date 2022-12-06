ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Office Holiday Hours

Village of Lombard Offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Monday, Jan.2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Regular office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please note, Village Hall is open to the public Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. If you need assistance, please call (630) 620-5700.
Lombard Police Update - Dec. 8, 2022

12/9/2022 -1:20 PM Update on the Status of Injured Lombard Police Officer. The injured police officer is a 33- year-old, six-year veteran of the Lombard Police Department. The officer underwent surgery Thursday night and is in stable condition as he continues to recover at an area hospital. 12/8/2022 -11:40 PM.
