Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season

As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws

Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
Fresh On the Market: 4 Brand New Vintage Township Homes for Sale

Vintage Township is a highly desirable neighborhood in South Lubbock known for its unique layout and stylish homes. If you have been looking to move into this neighborhood but none of the existing homes pique your interest, maybe one of these brand new builds will. There are four of thse new homes for sale in Lubbock, and more on the way. Take a look inside:
Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream

Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen

One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Wolfforth Coffee Shop Asks for Community’s Help

If you love supporting local businesses, this is a great time to do so. Holidays are hard on so many people and companies, and it is important to keep that in mind when shopping, eating out, or doing other things around town. If you are able to shop locally and...
Lubbock: Learn How to Drive in the Snow Before It’s Too Late

As the weather continues to cool down and winter officially approaches, it is important to refresh yourself on how to drive in snowy and icy conditions. When you live somewhere like Lubbock, it is easy to forget how to drive in these conditions because we don't experience it very often. However, that is not an excuse to not know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. I would love to see fewer accident in the Hub City when w get our first big snow of the season, so here are 5 things to remember.
