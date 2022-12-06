Read full article on original website
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Last-Minute Plans: Fun for the Whole Family on Dec. 9 & 10, 2022
With an overcast and chilly Friday evening, what is there to do? Well, bundle up and get the whole family in the car, because on of Lubbock favorite annual events is happening this weekend. Candlelight at the Ranch is a Lubbock tradition that only happens for two nights each year....
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?
Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws
Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
Enjoy Free Margaritas Tonight At This Epic Lubbock Shopping Event With The Turquoise Lily
Who is ready to go shopping with 20% off in Lubbock?. The Turquoise Lily is a popular boutique located right here in Lubbock and they are having a big event tonight. December 8th, 2022 that you don't want to miss out on. They are offering 20% off their entire store...
Brighten Up Your Holidays And Win A Free Poinsettia From House Of Flowers
Nothing brightens up the Christmas Season like a beautiful Poinsettia in your home during the holidays. We are teaming up with House Of Flowers, located at 82nd and Quaker in Kingsgate Shopping Center North, to spread some holiday cheer and give away a beautiful poinsettia for your holiday table!. To...
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
Fresh On the Market: 4 Brand New Vintage Township Homes for Sale
Vintage Township is a highly desirable neighborhood in South Lubbock known for its unique layout and stylish homes. If you have been looking to move into this neighborhood but none of the existing homes pique your interest, maybe one of these brand new builds will. There are four of thse new homes for sale in Lubbock, and more on the way. Take a look inside:
Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream
Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Wolfforth Coffee Shop Asks for Community’s Help
If you love supporting local businesses, this is a great time to do so. Holidays are hard on so many people and companies, and it is important to keep that in mind when shopping, eating out, or doing other things around town. If you are able to shop locally and...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Lubbock: Learn How to Drive in the Snow Before It’s Too Late
As the weather continues to cool down and winter officially approaches, it is important to refresh yourself on how to drive in snowy and icy conditions. When you live somewhere like Lubbock, it is easy to forget how to drive in these conditions because we don't experience it very often. However, that is not an excuse to not know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. I would love to see fewer accident in the Hub City when w get our first big snow of the season, so here are 5 things to remember.
Here’s How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver A Tip For Free
There are a lot of people around the world working hard to get your packages to you. Most of the time as a delivery driver you just drop off your package and are done. There is no one there to thank you or appreciate you. Amazon is doing something to change that during this busy holiday season.
Lubbock To Participate in Red Kettle Challange: Raise $1.5 Million in 4 Hours
Now, this definitely sounds like a challenge. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is...
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
