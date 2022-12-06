Each time we see Ava Phillippe on a red carpet or at a major industry event, we can’t help but do a double take. The 23-year-old and daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillppe is basically her mom’s twin. But now, it looks like Ava is putting her lookalike status behind her and embracing a whole new style, and we’re all about her fresh and fabulous hairdo.

12 MINUTES AGO