Olivia Wilde Spotted On Solo Coffee Run Amid Report She’s ‘Very Upset’ Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Los Feliz on Friday, Dec. 9 even while dressed casually for a coffee run. The A-list actress/director kept a low profile with a set of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap pulled down closely around her head. She added a gray hoodie, black leggings and a pair of fresh Adidas sneakers for her outing in the tony town of Loa Angeles, which comes a day after it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.
Ana de Armas said playing Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' as a Cuban actress was a 'big risk': 'If I don't get this one right, this is over'
The actress told Eddie Redmayne in an interview for Variety she thought her career could be over if she didn't nail her take on the Hollywood icon.
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Ditches Lookalike Status With a Dramatic & Punk Rock-Inspired New Hairdo
Each time we see Ava Phillippe on a red carpet or at a major industry event, we can’t help but do a double take. The 23-year-old and daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillppe is basically her mom’s twin. But now, it looks like Ava is putting her lookalike status behind her and embracing a whole new style, and we’re all about her fresh and fabulous hairdo.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
