Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Eric Trump Reveals His Early Morning Routine But People Aren't Buying It
“This is the MOST never happened thing ever,” one Twitter user cracked about the comments from Donald Trump's son.
Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week. The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Joe Harding, behind Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, resigns after indictment
The Florida Republican lawmaker who sponsored the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill resigned this week after being indicted on federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 relief funds. State Rep. Joe Harding stepped down Thursday after an indictment was unsealed the day before, alleging that the 35-year-old conservative legislator from Ocala applied for roughly $150,000 in COVID-19 relief loans through the Small Business Administration using two defunct companies. In announcing his resignation, Harding, who was elected to office in 2020, said that he wanted what’s best for Floridians, Politico reported. “Today, I am resigning from my position for the same two reasons: I...
Arms dealer Bout praises Putin, backs Ukraine assault
Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer dubbed the "Merchant of Death", praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed Moscow's assault on Ukraine. "I am proud that I am a Russian person, and our president is Putin," the former Soviet air force pilot said in the 40-minute interview.
