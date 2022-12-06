Alleged dating app predator, linked to death investigations of 2 women, charged in kidnapping of 79-year-old woman

Read full article on original website
WISN
Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8
Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
No bond for woman charged in death of socialite mom
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge declined to ease bond conditions Thursday and release a Chicago woman who is charged with conspiracy in the 2014 death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation in Bali. The decision means Heather Mack, 27, will remain in custody without bond while awaiting...
CBS 58
10-year-old accused of murdering his mother makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of shooting and killing his mother appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. The boy did not speak and was not seen on video. He is being tried as an adult for now, prompting many people to call for change.
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.
Accused dating app predator linked to second death investigation in Racine
An accused online dating predator is now under investigation for a second death in Racine. This comes after the death of a South Milwaukee woman last month.
7-year-old girl, woman found dead in Northridge Lake, car submerged
The bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found in Northridge Lake Thursday afternoon.
Man given 2 days to go to jail accused of attacking in-laws
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail last month. The man is now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. Waukesha County circuit Judge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drug arrests; fentanyl-laced meth among items found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested two men – one from Milwaukee, one from Chicago – for alleged drug possession after a Dec. 6 traffic stop. A deputy stopped a car on I-94 southbound around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday for non-registration. A second deputy responded with a K-9 officer.
Second victim found fatally shot in connection to woman's gas station homicide
Milwaukee police say Sunday's homicide is now being investigated as a double homicide after finding a body near 22nd and McKinley on Tuesday.
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
Kenosha police arrest 60-year-old man for several porch pirate thefts
The downtown and midtown neighborhoods in Kenosha have been experiencing a rise in porch pirate thefts. The Kenosha Police Department arrested a 60-year-old man for five of these crimes.
WISN
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
Family speaks about 16-year-old fatally shot over the weekend
The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed over the weekend is now speaking out about his death.
Footage shows moments before woman fatally shot outside Milwaukee gas station
Chilling new footage shows the moments before a woman was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Milwaukee. The medical examiner identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins.
wlip.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
wlip.com
Shooting in Zion Leaves 5 Young People Injured
(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left 5 people injured. Police say a shots fired call came in just after midnight Sunday in the 18-hundred block of Horeb Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered four high school aged juveniles and an 18-year-old male, all with gunshot wounds. The high schoolers were all treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries…but the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, and not a random act of violence. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
cwbchicago.com
‘Wasn’t me’ says Chicago man who allegedly wore same clothes and underwear as carjacker
Chicago — An 18-year-old who has been adjudicated delinquent in three juvenile gun cases this year is now accused of carjacking a woman on the Northwest Side while armed with an Airsoft rifle. “How do you all know that was me?” Cross Banks asked at the conclusion of his...
