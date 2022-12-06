ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Alleged dating app predator, linked to death investigations of 2 women, charged in kidnapping of 79-year-old woman

By Marlene Lenthang
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8

Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drug arrests; fentanyl-laced meth among items found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested two men – one from Milwaukee, one from Chicago – for alleged drug possession after a Dec. 6 traffic stop. A deputy stopped a car on I-94 southbound around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday for non-registration. A second deputy responded with a K-9 officer.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
wlip.com

Shooting in Zion Leaves 5 Young People Injured

(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left 5 people injured. Police say a shots fired call came in just after midnight Sunday in the 18-hundred block of Horeb Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered four high school aged juveniles and an 18-year-old male, all with gunshot wounds. The high schoolers were all treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries…but the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, and not a random act of violence. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
ZION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy