Brendan Fraser, Starring in “The Whale,” Wittily Quotes “Moby Dick” About His Oscar Chances This Year

The phony baloney National Bored of Review has announced its winners. Studio A24 picked up four big wins with Best Actress, Foreign Film, Animated Film, and Directorial Debut. Why? I’ve told you before, countless times: David Laub, head of marketing for A24, sits on the NBR board. That’s all you need to know. This is an annual disgrace. Not only did A24 get the four major awards, they got 3 of the top 10 independent films.

1 DAY AGO