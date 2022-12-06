Read full article on original website
With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT — Gibson recently opened the doors on a major expansion of its world-renowned acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman. The new addition doubled the size of the facility which was originally built in 1988. Gibson global leadership and the local Gibson Bozeman teams were on hand with local...
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
There's nothing quite like biscuits & gravy when it comes to comfort food. If you've got a craving for B&G, here are a few places that you need to check out in the Bozeman area. One of my favorite things about going home for the holidays is all of my...
Bozeman is changing at a rapid pace, and it's crazy to see exactly how much Bozeman has changed in only 10 years. New construction in Bozeman has been on the rise, and some places aren't really recognizable anymore. We wanted to check out some of the major changes that Bozeman has seen since 2009.
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
Under Canvas announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain views, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley...
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Bozeman, but for those of you who are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, I have the perfect place for you to check out. As you travel around the area this holiday season taking in all the...
Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected in the foothills from Livingston to Big Timber and also the Nye vicinity. Visibility will drop below 2 miles at times, and could even drop to less than a quarter mile locally. Snow will remain across portions of Northeast Montana before exiting to the east Tuesday evening, with cold air will settling across much of the region with wind chills as low at 35 below zero expected along the Hi-Line.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday. The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
BUTTE — Don Ueland can still "vividly remember" that day in the early 1970s when then-Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland strolled up the steps at Butte Central High School to recruit him and his twin brother, Dan. "Here comes this guy with this long trench coat on...
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A blow over warning is in place on I-90 near Livingston due to high winds Wednesday. The warning is located 0.25 mile west of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333, at mile-markers 331 to 338. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511...
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
John Meyer and his family rented in Bozeman for about five years. They decided it was finally time to find something of their own.
It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
