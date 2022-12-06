Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Dehner Has City Council and Business Experience
With the resignation of New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn, the special election has drawn a robust field of qualified candidates who each bring their own perspective to the race. Former Ward 3 Councilor Kathy Dehner is the only candidate, however, that can say she knows the job.
ABC6.com
EPA and Massachusetts officials provide a $14 million grant for public health protection in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Environmental Protection Agency and Massachusetts officials celebrated a $14 million federal grant to be put towards public health protection. Officials on Thursday highlighted efforts to identify and replace lead service lines, upgrade water infrastructure, and the award of zero-emission electric school buses. “These...
newbedfordguide.com
Carmen Amaral announces candidacy for Ward 3 New Bedford City Councilor
“Carmen Amaral announced on December 2, 2022 that she is running for New Bedford City Councilor of Ward 3. This ward includes parts of the city’s north and west ends. The preliminary for this special election is on January 24, 2023. Amaral is an educator, non-profit leader, and longtime...
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell advocates for opening ‘Northern Edge’ scallop grounds
“In conjunction with a meeting today of the New England Fisheries Management Council in Newport, Rhode Island, Mayor Jon Mitchell advocated for the opening of the so-called ‘North Edge’ scallop grounds to scallop fishermen. In written testimony submitted to the NEFMC, the Mayor cited new research from the...
newbedfordguide.com
Town of Nahant, Massachusetts hires sharpshooters to kill coyotes
Massachusetts has become the first state in the nation to approve hiring federal sharpshooters to kill “habituated coyotes.” The decision cam after years of complaints from Nahant residents after being stalked or surrounded by coyotes while walking pets, having their cats and dogs carried away from their yards and killed and/or eaten.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford encourages residents to explore options to reduce rising heating costs
“The City of New Bedford is taking seriously the impact of rising energy costs on residents and businesses going into the winter months, particularly the anticipated sizable increases in the price of electricity. To help mitigate the impact of an anticipated January 1 change in the Eversource electric supply rate,...
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department announce passing of former Call Firefighter John Connolly Jr.
“Yesterday, the Wareham Fire Department said their final goodbyes to former Call Firefighter and Prudential Committee Member, John Connolly Jr. Mr. Connolly served on the department as a Call Firefighter for 7 years. He was assigned to Engine 5 out of Station 1. He was then elected to serve on...
WCVB
Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery
Woodland Cove rental community, south of Boston in Wareham, MA, is offering 150 affordable apartments through a Boston metrolist housing lottery. Seventeen of these will be offered at rents well below market value, with no minimum income requirement.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
New Bedford Mayor: There’s Possibility of a Waterfront Parking Garage
New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
iheart.com
CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State
The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
Wareham’s Iconic Lindsey’s Restaurant Officially Listed ‘For Sale or Lease’
Wareham’s iconic Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, which permanently closed on November 28, has been formally listed with a realtor. After the abrupt closing, owner Cheri Lindsey told Fun 107’s Michael and Maddie on November 29 that the restaurant and the four homes also on the property were being put up for sale, and the listing is now active for sale or lease.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
New Bedford Woman Tearfully Gets the Gift of Mobility Thanks to Dartmouth Family
Paul and Bernice Flanagan are no strangers to Fun 107's Holiday Wish Week. They have been enthusiastic donors to Holiday Wish families since Fun 107 first launched the program with the United Way of Greater New Bedford in 2015. "I try to listen to you guys as much as I...
Comments / 1