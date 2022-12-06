ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

EPA and Massachusetts officials provide a $14 million grant for public health protection in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Environmental Protection Agency and Massachusetts officials celebrated a $14 million federal grant to be put towards public health protection. Officials on Thursday highlighted efforts to identify and replace lead service lines, upgrade water infrastructure, and the award of zero-emission electric school buses. “These...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Carmen Amaral announces candidacy for Ward 3 New Bedford City Councilor

“Carmen Amaral announced on December 2, 2022 that she is running for New Bedford City Councilor of Ward 3. This ward includes parts of the city’s north and west ends. The preliminary for this special election is on January 24, 2023. Amaral is an educator, non-profit leader, and longtime...
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court

BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
BROCKTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Town of Nahant, Massachusetts hires sharpshooters to kill coyotes

Massachusetts has become the first state in the nation to approve hiring federal sharpshooters to kill “habituated coyotes.” The decision cam after years of complaints from Nahant residents after being stalked or surrounded by coyotes while walking pets, having their cats and dogs carried away from their yards and killed and/or eaten.
NAHANT, MA
WCVB

Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Mayor: There’s Possibility of a Waterfront Parking Garage

New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State

The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

