Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 10 coolest electric cars sold around the world that you can't buy in the US
Around the world, you can get all sorts of tiny, cute, and cheap electric cars — like the $6,000 Citroën Ami.
Spicy fish curry dish is seasoned with childhood memories of India's Konkan region
This recipe represents the ultimate comfort food — nothing fancy. It's been passed from generation to generation. If you can't handle the heat, try adding mango.
vinlove.net
Foreign tourists enjoy the foods that come with broken rice and order 8 dishes for only $8
Vietnam’s broken rice dish not only impresses with its delicious taste but also makes foreign tourists admire when seeing the super “terrible” accompanying dishes. In addition to the beautiful landscapes, the diverse cuisine of Vietnam is also an attraction for many tourists. When visiting Ho Chi Minh City, foreign tourists often choose to enjoy the famous broken rice dish because this dish is sold everywhere, from luxury restaurants to popular ones.
Eater
Meet Milk Money, the New Bakery From a West Coast Farmers Market Vet
While Jess da Silva was growing up, she adored sugar. She would watch her grandmothers bake throughout her childhood: Her German grandmother would knead, stir, and fold doughs and batters for European pastries, cakes, and tortes, while her Portuguese American grandmother focused on things like apple pie, sweet breads, and malasadas. When it was time to leave the kitchen and head to school, her family would give her 50 cents to spend on milk to go with her school lunch. Instead, she would take those quarters to buy Mexican candies.
All About Piloncillo — What You Should Know About the Latin American Staple Ingredient
Most people know that sugar comes in all sorts of different flavors, shades, and textures. The most common form of sugar in the United States is probably the very fine, sparkly, white granules we add to coffee or cake batter. There is also super-rich light and dark brown sugar, coarse demerara sugar, and golden caster sugar. And then there is piloncillo, an unrefined cane sugar found throughout Latin America.
For Hanukkah, these crispy latkes are served with a Middle Eastern twist
Golden latkes made with potatoes, squash and sweet potatoes are accompanied by a dip of yogurt, mint and date molasses. Plus, tips for making the best latkes.
Food Network
What Is Pho? Its History, Ingredients and How to Eat It
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. For many Americans, pho is synonymous with Vietnamese food. But there’s more to this dish than noodles, broth and toppings. Chef Jimmy Ly, who, along with his wife, Yen Vo, co-owns New York City restaurants Madame Vo and Monsieur Vo, weighs in.
Comments / 0