doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
doniphanherald.com
Cost per location grows fivefold in second round of Nebraska's broadband grant program
The Nebraska Public Service Commission approved nearly $20.4 million in grants to connect roughly 2,400 homes to high-speed internet through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program. A total of 37 grant applications from 14 internet providers will receive funding to build broadband capacity in targeted areas following Tuesday's 4-0 vote. Commissioner...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska economy likely headed for recession, report shows
Nebraska’s economy is likely to fall into recession next year. That’s the conclusion of the latest forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, the Nebraska economy is expected to...
