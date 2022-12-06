ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ramblinwreck.com

Patterson Awarded Stamps President’s Scholarship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball’s junior defensive specialist Liz Patterson has been named a Stamps President’s Scholar through the walk-on program, the Office of Special Scholarships announced on Thursday. Patterson is one of just three recipients joining the Stamps family of scholars and the first DI student-athlete to ever receive the honor as part of the walk-on program.
