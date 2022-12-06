Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Scottsdale adopts green building code as mandatory
The Scottsdale City Council voted Dec. 6 to adopt updates to its building and energy construction codes and to make mandatory a green construction code it also adopted for new building. The council also included an amendment to require homebuilders to include in the infrastructure of new single-family residential homes...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Glendale planning ‘aggressive’ airport expansion
The Glendale Municipal Airport — which has more expenses than revenue — is looking to develop more than 100 acres on site in an effort to become financially self-sufficient. When Matt Smith was brought on as the new airport administrator earlier this fall, plans to expand were being...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Buckeye council approves rezoning for industrial
The Buckeye City Council approved rezoning plans for light industrial and multifamily housing on Tuesday night. Two agenda items involve the same project, the Westpark development that uses a master plan including 79 acres with a five-phase plan. The first Westpark public hearing and rezoning request was presented by Ken...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Aligned Adaptive Data Centers buys Chandler building
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Aligned Data Centers.) A Texas data center company has shelled out $115 million for a nearly half-million-square-foot office building in the Continuum business park in Chandler. Aligned Adaptive Data Centers bought the 456,122-square-foot building at 2501 S. Price Road near Dobson Road as part of...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Joint venture lands construction loan for West Valley BTR
PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2022 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $30 million construction loan for Villas Litchfield Park, a 153-unit, build-to-rent community in Phoenix, Arizona. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Blue Vista Capital Management and Family Development, to...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa council approves final plat for 536-unit apartment project
The final plat for what will be Maricopa’s largest apartment community was approved unanimously by City Council on Tuesday. The final plat for Home at Maricopa apartments splits the initial parcel into five for phasing of the project northeast of North Porter Road at Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, which is just east of Walmart.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SRP approves new East Valley solar generating facility
The Salt River Project is set to begin work on the second phase of a solar installation that will be the nonprofit utility’s first utility-scale solar asset that it develops, owns and operates by itself. When complete, the solar generation facility at the Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley apartment development driving this sector to new heights
The construction boom of apartment units in metro Phoenix has spurred new development of self-storage units, according to a report by RentCafe. Self-storage unit properties total 36.6 million square feet in the Valley, with 10 million of that delivered between 2012 and 2021 — representing nearly 30% of the total self-storage inventory.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley
The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Bell Bank Park tapping reserves to avoid default
Bell Bank Park operator Legacy Cares received authorization last week to dip into its last $22 million in cash as it scrambles to find a way out of default on a $280 million loan and maintain operations during talks with prospective lenders who might take over its debt and give the park more time to become profitable.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Thomas Galvin, partner at Rose Law Group, sworn in as Maricopa County Supervisor
At his swearing-in ceremony as Maricopa County Supervisor on Tuesday, Thomas Galvin — a partner at Rose Law Group — delivered remarks on those and other important matters impacting District 2, as well as residents across the county and the entire state. To Anna: To cap off his...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening
A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
5 finalists interviewing for Florence town manager
FLORENCE — Candidates for town manager were interviewed by the Town Council last month. The council has invited Stanley Hawthorne, Russell Martin and Joseph Neeb back for second interviews on Thursday, Dec. 8. Deputy Town Manager/Town Clerk Lisa Garcia has been interim manager since Brent Billingsley resigned in early...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Barrett-Jackson gears up for Scottsdale auction
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson, one of the big draws of collector car auctions in Arizona, is gearing up for another big event in January. The Scottsdale-based company is planning its 2023 Scottsdale Auction Jan. 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. “This past year marked...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chandler approves data center ordinance following input from Rose Law Group Senior Partner and Real Estate Transactions Department Chair, Cameron Carter
Chandler City Council approved ordinances Monday for a new provisions on data center development and a new downtown mixed-use development. Council unanimously voted to collectively approve adoption of a zoning code amendment for the location and operation of data centers and a rezoning and preliminary development plan for The District Downtown on its consent agenda, which included other ordinances.
roselawgroupreporter.com
DraftKings CEO talks potential for sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents PGA TOUR.) The CEO of DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) said the retail sportsbook the company is building in Scottsdale in conjunction with the PGA Tour, will be one of the premier gaming operations across the globe. “It will be one of the busiest — if...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Ahead of opening, Mesa surf park developer eyes other Valley sites
Cole Cannon hopes guests at his Mesa surf park will be able to hit the waves within a year. While he’s a native of Utah, Cannon spent about seven years in California where he learned to surf and developed a passion for it. Cannon said he’s trying to capitalize on the growing popularity of surfing and limited surf park options across the country.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Metro Phoenix’s best Christmas and holiday light displays in 2022
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represented Lee Sepanek in ‘saving Christmas.’) Photo by Benjamin Leatherman/Phoenix New Times. For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Scott Ghormley, family law attorney at Rose Law Group, encouraged by Mesa program that helps youth aging out of foster care
Every 44 minutes in Arizona, one or more children witness domestic violence. Many carry the trauma of that violence with them for years. All too often, children enter foster care due to allegations of domestic violence in their homes. In the first six months of 2022, nearly 400 teenagers in...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa County erred in blocking a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court ruled
Gateway Pundit — a website described by PolitiFact as conservative with a high number of false findings about its work — is known for its right-wing lean. Maricopa County erred in blocking a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court said Monday.
