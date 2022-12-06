Read full article on original website
With Flu Cases On The Rise, Medications Are Hard To Find
Doctors in the region are seeing more cases of the flu and flu-like illness earlier this season. They said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems. Now, people are gathering in large groups and are exposed to more COVID, influenza, and RSV. More patients are trying to fill their prescriptions and pharmacies are having a hard time keeping up. Supply chain issues combined with the rise in flu cases are hurting pharmacies. Many stores are out of over-the-counter flu medicines and cough drops. Experts said that as more people get sick, shortages will increase. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says washing your hands is important. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
Police Chase In Whitley County Leads To The Arrest Of Two Lexington Men
Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police officers were called to I-75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then back into Kentucky. One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase. Police say 44-year-old Bennie H. Strunk and 56-year-old Hershel Slon, both of Lexington, were arrested. Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants. Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Strunk, pictured here, was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Laurel County Police Continue To Search For Murder Suspect
Back in November, a grand jury in London indicted Danielle Kelly on murder and assault charges. Laurel County deputies said Kelly killed Tiffany Smith in a DUI crash on US 25 in September of 2021. Three others were hurt in the crash. Officers are still on the lookout for Kelly, who they say could be in the south Laurel area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 864-6600.
Whitley County Man Arrested After Alleged Assault
The Williamsburg Police Department is reporting officers responded to a domestic violence call at Mount Morgan Apartments. When they arrived, police arrested 23-year-old Dylan Jarvis. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received minor injuries. Police say two juveniles were inside the apartment when the assault happened. Jarvis is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Laurel County Man Accused Of Killing His Brother Appears In Court
The Laurel County man accused of killing his brother was in court this week. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies say Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one day before deputies received a tip. Bailey Smith was spotted Saturday night at a business of US 25. He is scheduled to be back in court on December 14th.
