How much snow is expected in Connecticut on Sunday
(WTNH) – Snow is expected to fall in Connecticut Sunday night into Monday. So, how much snow are we expecting? Sunday will be cloudy through early afternoon with the snow beginning to spread across the state from west to east between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to Storm Team 8. The state should expect […]
Drivers should prepare for season’s first snowfall
Connecticut residents have been lucky with the lack of snowfall almost two weeks into December, but the upcoming forecast shows that it might be time to break out the shovel, snow boots and, most importantly, the driving skills. According to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Hartford...
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts on Sunday
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with when it will be getting colder and when we might see some snow.
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday
Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
Weekend Storms Could Bring First Snowfall to the East Coast
Many on the East Coast are hoping to gain some holiday cheer with their potential first snowfall of the winter season. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, residents near the Atlantic coast should receive their first snowflakes. And in some spots, they may have the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
Average gas price in CT could drop below $3 soon
(WFSB) - Just in time for the holiday season, some much welcomed savings. Gas prices have been dropping steadily. We’re already paying less now than we were at this time last year. It’s likely to go even lower. Experts say the average in Connecticut could be below $3...
More rain coming Monday: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there’s a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central Coast overnight through Monday. Copyright […]
Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations
(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues. Hebron Lions Lights in Motion - November 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Magic of Lights - November 23, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Lake Compounce Holiday Lights -...
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is watching the chance for snow, but it won't get in the way of any weekend plans you have! If you're looking for something to do ahead of the holidays, check out these festivals, fairs, and other events happening across the state this weekend!. For...
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-See
If you find yourself in some of Connecticut's coastal communities this winter you're definitely going to want to check out the small town of Stonington. Located in New London county along the border of Rhode Island, this small community is home to under 1,000 residents but its quaint and quiet streets boast plenty of historic charm.
Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
Before switching electric suppliers, how you can save money and what you need to know
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — We are about three weeks away from our electric bills increasing by about $80 a month, due to Eversource and United Illuminating announcing rate hikes going into effect in the new year. But is it possible to avoid the increase? The answer is yes. But...
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries.
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Month in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At These Dispensaries
The first recreational-use, hybrid marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Connecticut in January.The state Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday, Dec. 9, that eight licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to open their doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, depending on local z…
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
