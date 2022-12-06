ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

How much snow is expected in Connecticut on Sunday

(WTNH) – Snow is expected to fall in Connecticut Sunday night into Monday. So, how much snow are we expecting? Sunday will be cloudy through early afternoon with the snow beginning to spread across the state from west to east between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to Storm Team 8. The state should expect […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night

Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday

Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Eyewitness News

Average gas price in CT could drop below $3 soon

(WFSB) - Just in time for the holiday season, some much welcomed savings. Gas prices have been dropping steadily. We’re already paying less now than we were at this time last year. It’s likely to go even lower. Experts say the average in Connecticut could be below $3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRON4 News

More rain coming Monday: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there’s a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central Coast overnight through Monday. Copyright […]
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations

(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues. Hebron Lions Lights in Motion - November 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Magic of Lights - November 23, 2022 - January 1, 2023. Lake Compounce Holiday Lights -...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.

Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is watching the chance for snow, but it won't get in the way of any weekend plans you have! If you're looking for something to do ahead of the holidays, check out these festivals, fairs, and other events happening across the state this weekend!. For...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-See

If you find yourself in some of Connecticut's coastal communities this winter you're definitely going to want to check out the small town of Stonington. Located in New London county along the border of Rhode Island, this small community is home to under 1,000 residents but its quaint and quiet streets boast plenty of historic charm.
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The coldest city in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC New York

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Month in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next month, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE

