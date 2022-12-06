ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard, CA

Comments / 4

Related
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

FBI warns of grinches laying in wait for holiday shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tis the season of giving, but the FBI has issued a warning to be on alert for scams from those who want to rob you of your holiday joy.Officials at the FBI's San Francisco office said online shoppers should be on extra alert."The FBI anticipates increased fraud schemes designed to steal consumers' money and personal information this year," officials said in a news release. "Criminals are increasingly creative in their efforts during the holiday season and will aggressively try various ways to prey on unsuspecting shoppers."Federal agents said the two most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery and...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

FBI warns online shoppers of holiday scam trends

The FBI San Francisco division warns online shoppers of scam trends this holiday season and reminds the public to stay vigilant when purchasing items online. The FBI anticipates increased fraud schemes designed to steal consumers’ money and personal information this year. Criminals are increasingly creative in their efforts during the holiday season and will aggressively try various ways to prey on unsuspecting shoppers.
NBC Bay Area

Here Are Scams You Need to Be Aware of This Holiday Shopping Season

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning shoppers of online scams swirling this holiday season. There's at least two scams circulating FBI agents are aware of and are expecting more scams to spike this month. "With the great volume of online commerce we see over the holiday season, of course...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco couple charged with human labor trafficking

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has filed charges against a married couple, accused of human labor trafficking, according to a press release from her office. “Domestic workers play an important role in our economy and like all workers should be paid fairly and protected from exploitation,” Jenkins stated in a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks

SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
SAN MATEO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Muni Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

A man who allegedly killed a Muni passenger in broad daylight in early August is being charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons crimes by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Ilasa Faalogoifo—who allegedly injured another passenger in the bus shooting—has been in custody since his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc10.com

California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate South of Market carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating an incident Monday afternoon where a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint in the South of Market neighborhood, according to authorities.The carjacking was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Folsom and Dore streets.A male suspect took the 35-year-old woman's sedan at gunpoint and fled. She was not injured in the theft, and a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available Tuesday.Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy