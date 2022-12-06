ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Charges Against Hornell Superintendent Dismissed

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three charges filed against the Hornell City School Superintendent last year have been dismissed by the Steuben County Court according to the school district in a release Thursday. Superintendent Jeremy Palotti had been indicted for two counts of official misconduct and one count of failing to make a required report to the State Child Abuse Hotline.
HORNELL, NY
Syracuse.com

Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
The Ithaca Voice

County legislature continues debate over distribution of $6 million in recovery funds

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—When there’s a pot of $6.5 million dollars up for grabs, and $34 million in requests for it, things can get a little tense. Such was the case at the Tompkins County Legislature meeting on Tuesday night, which was sidetracked for an extended period by another discussion about the Community Recovery Fund approvals that are currently moving through the committee level.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

