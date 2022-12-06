Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Nixon Road on Tuesday for a crash involving a stone wall. Police responded to 34 Nixon Road on December 6 at 4:16 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver “struck a rock and stone wall,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. There...
2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Tractor Trailer Crash on Mass Pike
FRAMINGHAM – Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike in Framingham yesterday morning, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. About 9 a.m. on December 7, Framingham Fire Tower 1, Rescue 1, Ambulance 2 & Brewster Field supervisor 3 responded to Mass Pike at mile marker 110 for a three-vehicle crash, said Chief Dutcher.
Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Mass Pike In Framingham
Traffic was delayed for several miles following a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries on the Mass Pike, officials said.The crash happened near Exit 111 on I-90 East in Framingham on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, MassDOT said on Twitter. Delays of more than 20 minutes were expected. …
Framingham Police: 2 Cyclists Struck in Hit & Run Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a driver, who struck two cyclists on Grove Street, and left the scene. On Friday, December 1 just after 1 p.m., two cyclists were struck by a driver on Grove Street. The driver “did not stop, but was identified and returned to the...
Police: Driver Strikes & Kills Deer on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck & killed a deer on Route 9 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Framingham Police. The incident happened at 2:16 a.m. on November 27 at 450 Worcester Road in Framingham. SOURCE request the police report Monday November 28, but it has not been available. Today,...
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
Framingham Police: Driver Summons After Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver will be summonsed to court for motor vehicle violations, after a 2-vehicle crash in front of the U.S. Post Office on Route 30, according to Framingham Police. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 10:39 p.m. on December 2 at 330 Cochituate Road. No one was...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Help in Highland Street Shooting Investigation
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public in an investigation of a shooting on Highland Street on Wednesday at around 8:20 AM. Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau through one of the following ways:
Framingham Police: Henry’s Towing Reports Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to henry’s Towing at 55 Pearl Street on Monday afternoon for a report of a breaking & entering. The company told police several scrap cars in the tow yard, were discovered with the trunks open and the latches damaged. The company did not...
Police: Woman Injured After Struck in Trader Joe’s Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Saturday for a woman struck by a vehicle. The December 3 incident happened at 2:34 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road, according to the public police log. The driver of the vehicle was “backing into parking spot...
Boston 25 News
State police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Charlton that left 2 people dead
CHARLTON, Mass. — State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton on Wednesday that left two people dead. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road found a trio of vehicles that had been involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting
A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning. According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WCVB
Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
Potentially Fatal Crash Reported On Route 20 In Charlton (DEVELOPING)
Route 20 in Charlton was closed in both directions because of a crash with serious injuries, according to MassDOT on Twitter. The multi-vehicle crash involving a boat trailer was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 according to another Tweet from MassDOT. While it was not officially stated, unconfirmed...
2 People Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 20 In Central Mass: Police
Two people have died following a wrong-way crash involving several vehicles on a major route in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road in Charlton on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, Massachusetts State…
Police: Westborough man charged in shooting death on Highland Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A 28-year-old Westborough man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Highland Street Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 101 Highland St., a Honey Farms. Samuel Peckham is charged with assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault...
