ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Nixon Road on Tuesday for a crash involving a stone wall. Police responded to 34 Nixon Road on December 6 at 4:16 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver “struck a rock and stone wall,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. There...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Tractor Trailer Crash on Mass Pike

FRAMINGHAM – Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike in Framingham yesterday morning, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. About 9 a.m. on December 7, Framingham Fire Tower 1, Rescue 1, Ambulance 2 & Brewster Field supervisor 3 responded to Mass Pike at mile marker 110 for a three-vehicle crash, said Chief Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Driver Strikes & Kills Deer on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck & killed a deer on Route 9 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Framingham Police. The incident happened at 2:16 a.m. on November 27 at 450 Worcester Road in Framingham. SOURCE request the police report Monday November 28, but it has not been available. Today,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help in Highland Street Shooting Investigation

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public in an investigation of a shooting on Highland Street on Wednesday at around 8:20 AM. Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau through one of the following ways:
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough man arrested in connection with fatal Worcester gas station shooting

A Westborough man is under arrest after a man was fatally shot near a Worcester gas station Wednesday morning. According to Worcester police, an officer was already in the area near the Honey Farms gas station on Highland Street when he came across the shooting victim at 8:23 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy