Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known Yantis home is gearing up for their annual three-acre Christmas lights display. It all started in 2003 with homeowner, Debra Kendall and her love for the holiday season. Her husband, Wayne, began with simple decorations. That soon turned into something big, catching the attention of locals each year.
Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX
Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation
There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
Longview Dream Center’s life building programs
This is sponsored content. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Shonna Barlow, executive Director for Longview Dream Center, joined East Texas Live to share how they help those in need. Longview Dream Center’s main goal is to help anyone that is in need. They provide free food and clothing for those who need it with no requirements […]
Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new office in the design of a home is being built for the Smith County Habitat for Humanity. This office will allow them to serve East Texas better. Smith County Habitat for Humanity is building a new office building using the floorplan on one of their four bedroom homes. Without closets, it gives them four offices.
Longview New Fire Training Site
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
Relieve The Holiday Stress With A Massage From Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa
It is the most wonderful and joyous time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful time of the year too. Stress from shopping, cooking and family visiting can weigh upon and stress out just about anyone. Don't let the stress build-up, relax some and relieve that stress through a massage or facial from Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa in Tyler.
New boil water notice issued in Rusk County
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to sediment found in the water. The following areas are being affected: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
The Mac Stack food truck brings gourmet-style mac and cheese to East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This article was written by the Smith County, Texas government.
Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 79 years of secrets
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The award-winning Bear Creek Smokehouse visited East Texas Live on Tuesday. Robbie Schoults is a celebrity chef and owner of the company in Marshall and said they have been in business for 79 years. The company was started by his grandfather in 1943, and he cooked and smoked turkeys. Schoults’ invited […]
Emergency warning siren update
LONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.
