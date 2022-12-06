Chet Holmgren undergoes second procedure to remove hardware on surgically repaired foot

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren had undergone a successful second surgery to remove hardware from his original Lisfranc surgery in August.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Indiana. Holmgren is expected to return for the 2023-23 regular season.

The Oklahoman originally reported the procedure was pending.

Holmgren suffered the injury in a Seattle Pro-Am game during the offseason. The injury cost Holmgren his entire initial rookie season after being selected No. 2 in the 2022 NBA draft by the Thunder.

Despite a recent ramp-up in shooting activities, Holmgren’s timeline hasn’t changed. He is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 regular season.