Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet

Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
WNEM

Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
WOOD

Earliest Sunset

This evening (Dec. 9) we had the earliest sunset of the year- 5:08 pm in Grand Rapids. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll start to gain a little daylight in the evening. Our latest sunrise comes on Jan. 3. The shortest day (9 hours and 31 seconds) is the Winter Solstice on December 21st (on the 22nd, we gain a whole 1 second of daylight). At solar noon, the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon.
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Third graders get to work in the lab

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!. Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca is teaching local third graders all about West Michigan weather, including snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning. The fun virtual program features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students have fun watching videos, participating in interactive classroom experiments — like making clouds and snow — and learning the “tornado dance.”
WOOD

Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’

A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York

Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD

The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned this weekend

Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president of Ms. Wheelchair America, reflects on her time competing and the importance of the competition today. (Dec. 8, 2022)
WOOD

GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break

The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022)
WOOD

Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup

Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022)
WOOD

It's Opening Night for GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

It's Opening Night for GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker" It’s Opening Night for GR Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”. It's Opening Night for GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was...
WOOD

Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings

Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red …. Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings. U of M Health officially announces purchase of Sparrow …. Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health held a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M’s deal to buy Sparrow. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
WOOD

Taylor promises ‘championship habits’ at WMU

For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD

W. MI boy finds success, strength in cornhole

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. ‘Transformational’: Kent County dedicating $18 million …. The Kent County Board of Commissioners has approved more than 30 projects to receive money from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Dec. 7, 2022) Older driver safety awareness week.
WOOD

Checking in with the DNR on deer season reporting rules

Chad Stewart with the DNR joins News 8 to talk about the changes in reporting for DNR's deer season. (Dec. 7, 2022)
WOOD

Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their groceries

It was a happy surprise Monday for shoppers at Ralph's Food Market in Grand Rapids as nearly a dozen patrons' grocery bills were paid for in full thanks to the generosity of two local restaurateurs. (Dec. 7, 2022)
WOOD

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
