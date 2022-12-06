Read full article on original website
Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet
Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Earliest Sunset
This evening (Dec. 9) we had the earliest sunset of the year- 5:08 pm in Grand Rapids. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll start to gain a little daylight in the evening. Our latest sunrise comes on Jan. 3. The shortest day (9 hours and 31 seconds) is the Winter Solstice on December 21st (on the 22nd, we gain a whole 1 second of daylight). At solar noon, the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon.
Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Third graders get to work in the lab
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!. Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca is teaching local third graders all about West Michigan weather, including snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning. The fun virtual program features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students have fun watching videos, participating in interactive classroom experiments — like making clouds and snow — and learning the “tornado dance.”
Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’
A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022) Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’. A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022) How to manage food allergies during the...
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022) KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York. Are you looking for...
The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned this weekend
Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president of Ms. Wheelchair America, reflects on her time competing and the importance of the competition today. (Dec. 8, 2022) The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned …. Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president...
GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break
The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022) GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break. The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022) Storm Team 8...
Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup
Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022) Grand Haven sets timeline for Harbor Island cleanup. Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island. (Dec. 6, 2022) W. MI boy finds...
It's Opening Night for GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
Taylor promises ‘championship habits’ at WMU
For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022) For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022)
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
W. MI boy finds success, strength in cornhole
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. ‘Transformational’: Kent County dedicating $18 million …. The Kent County Board of Commissioners has approved more than 30 projects to receive money from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Dec. 7, 2022) Older driver safety awareness week.
Checking in with the DNR on deer season reporting rules
Chad Stewart with the DNR joins News 8 to talk about the changes in reporting for DNR’s deer season. (Dec. 7, 2022) Checking in with the DNR on deer season reporting …. Chad Stewart with the DNR joins News 8 to talk about the changes in reporting for DNR’s deer season. (Dec. 7, 2022)
Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their groceries
It was a happy surprise Monday for shoppers at Ralph’s Food Market in Grand Rapids as nearly a dozen patrons’ grocery bills were paid for in full thanks to the generosity of two local restaurateurs. (Dec. 7, 2022) Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their …. It was...
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
