OKC Thunder news: Ousmane Dieng assigned to the G League's Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday they have assigned rookie forward Ousmane Dieng to the G League’s OKC Blue.

This was expected. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said during Friday’s practice that Dieng would get assigned to the G League again pretty soon.

In his recent stretch of games with the Thunder, Dieng has looked better. In five games, Dieng averaged 6.2 points on 56.5% shooting and four rebounds. From outside, Dieng has shot 41.7% on 2.4 threes.

Dieng’s return was highlighted by his best game of the season on Monday in a win against the Atlanta Hawks, when he scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3.

The Thunder selected Dieng No. 11 in the 2022 NBA draft. Dieng returning to the Blue gives him a chance to gain more confidence and playing time.

In six Blue games, Dieng is averaging 14 points. 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.