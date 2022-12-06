Oregon Measure 114 permit requirement on hold for 30 days; federal judge allowed rest of gun-limit law to take effect

Read full article on original website
the judge obviously thinks with her feelings instead of her IQ....... people who do not use their smarts to think with make stupid decisions.......she swore an oath to uphold the constitution and she obviously doesn't understand what that means
octo
3d ago
I want to scream! Oregon already has background checks!Smaller clips will simply be changed out more frequently. And there are not funds or manpower for those classes! Our state AG lied under oath about that.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
kezi.com
Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians...
Measure 114 gun law has ‘life-and-death’ stakes, Oregon attorney general tells state Supreme Court
Citing “life-and-death stakes” in the case, Oregon’s attorney general Wednesday morning filed a petition urging the state Supreme Court to order a Harney County judge to throw out his temporary restraining order that has blocked gun-control Measure 114 from taking effect. The attorney general, on behalf of...
WWEEK
Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked
Measure 114, the gun control measure passed by Oregonians by a slim margin in November, will not go into effect as planned tomorrow, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled. Yesterday, a state judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by several gun rights groups challenging its constitutionality.
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
Joe Kent asks for recount in loss to Democrat in Washington state race for Congress
After losing a bid for Congress to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez last month, Republican Joe Kent on Friday requested a recount of the results in the Nov. 8 election. Considered one of the more dramatic contests in the 2022 midterm elections, Gluesenkamp Perez, a moderate Democrat, beat Kent, who leaned hard to the right in the race for the state’s 3rd Congressional District in Southwest Washington.
Oregon Measure 114 temporarily blocked statewide by county judge in separate challenge
A Harney County judge Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against all provisions of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114. Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio’s order came three hours after a federal judge allowed the measure to take effect as planned with a 30-day delay in the provision that requires a permit to buy a gun.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Gov. Kate Brown pitches plan to boost Oregon’s chip industry, leaves price tag blank
Gov. Kate Brown’s package of proposals to revive Oregon’s semiconductor industry is focused on increased tax incentives and subsidies for chipmakers, boosting workforce development and academic research, and prepping industrial land so it’s available when manufacturers are ready to build factories. The governor’s office outlined its plans...
Apparent ‘employee entitlement’ at Oregon Treasury annoys investment board member
A long-time member of the citizens panel that oversees investment of Oregon’s public employee pension assets called out the Oregon Treasury’s hybrid work policies this week and asked state Treasurer Tobias Read to provide an assessment of its impact on the agency’s investment management division. John Russell,...
Couty judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect
The ruling follows that of a previous federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon county circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114. Oregon voters OK'd the measure int the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit...
Tax windfalls, federal aid fueled Oregon’s big growth in government spending. Now lawmakers face tough choices
Oregon lawmakers and governor-elect Tina Kotek will face difficult decisions about government spending priorities in next year’s legislative session, due to the expiration of federal pandemic aid and the expected slowdown in windfall tax revenues that fueled huge growth in the state budget. Many of the outlays approved by...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial in 2014.
Oregon Measure 114 gun permit-to-purchase system won’t be ready by Thursday, attorney general concedes
Two days after telling a federal judge that Oregonians will be able to apply for a permit to buy a gun by the end of this week, Oregon’s attorney general Sunday night acknowledged the state isn’t ready to have a permitting process in place as required by the voter-approved gun control Measure 114.
Some Oregon landlords refused rent assistance during pandemic, choosing eviction instead
When Christina Mitchell lost her job during the pandemic, she applied for state rent assistance to help pay the bills at her Tigard apartment. But after she was approved for the aid in April, she said, her landlord refused to take the payment from the state — three times.
kezi.com
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules
I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
Oregon’s student financial aid programs show mixed results
Oregon’s primary grant programs offering financial help for low-income college students show mixed results after several years, according to annual reports presented to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a Thursday meeting. The Oregon Opportunity Grant, which awards scholarships based on need to more than 30,000 students each year,...
