Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore
Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head
Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore
Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed in the alleyway of an apartment complex in the Frankford section of Baltimore late Friday night. At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Friday, Northeast District officers responded to the 5600 block of Albanene Place in response to a report of a shooting. As officers arrived in the alley, they discovered an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A medical team responded and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. The post Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims
The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
'Things are getting out of hand': Royal Farms shooting under investigation
Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Years On The Run
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder that occurred nearly three years ago, authorities say. Clarence Temple, 25, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man following a street robbery in the 4000 block of Frederick Avenue on Jan. 15, 2020, according to Baltimore police. Through...
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting
A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
Four Baltimore MS-13 Gang Members Indicted For Violent Racketeering Conspiracy: DOJ
Four more members of the MS-13 street gang in Baltimore have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for their roles in a violent racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and attempted murders, according to the Department of Juste. Federal prosecutors announced that four members of MS-13 from...
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a knife incident outside a 7-Eleven that started from a panhandling complaint. According to police, At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore in response to a report of an assault that had just occurred. During an argument in front of the store, the victim and another subject were discussing panhandling when the suspect approached them. The suspect displayed a pocket knife and held it up to the victim’s face. As soon as the two men stopped arguing, the suspect drove off in The post Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
