Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Two New Fantastic Business Openings This Week in Ocean County, New Jersey
This week was a busy week for new businesses in Ocean County. We saw two new businesses open, one in Brick Township and also one in Stafford Township. This is great because it provides jobs and services for folks here in Northern Ocean County and in Southern Ocean County. Friends...
Women from Brick, NJ house of child/animal horrors released from jail
BRICK — The two women whose home was condemned after 180 dogs and cats were removed from the deplorable conditions inside were released from custody Thursday afternoon with a number of restrictions and requirements in place. The animals, meanwhile, move closer to adoption. The conditions imposed on Aimee Lonczak...
Ocean County Authorities Committed To Fighting Opioid Misuse
TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) has announced its partnership with The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey in order to spread lifesaving messages about prescription opioid misuse. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer sated his mission is to “protect the residents of his county...
Help! Supplies needed for dogs, cats rescued from Brick, NJ house
The Ocean County Health Department has posted a list of specific supplies needed at the county animal shelters in support of the 180 dogs and cats removed from a Brick house on Saturday. The 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from the "horrible and inhumane conditions" inside the home...
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
Get Fired Up for Cedar Bridge Reenactment
Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines announces that the county department of parks and recreation will celebrat3 the 19th commemoration of the Affair at Cedar Bridge, at Cedar Bridge Tavern, located at 200 Old Halfway Rd. in Barnegat Township on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
Who stole catalytic converters from school buses parked in NJ lot?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Sar’ron Williams, a 16-year-old male missing from Philadelphia, is in need of the public’s assistance in locating him. The last time he was seen was on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at 4915 Olive Street. Sar’ron has a thin build, height and weight are not provided, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black pants, and black and white sneakers. Please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911 if you have any information regarding Sar’ron’s whereabouts. The post Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
This is the state’s plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River, NJ
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
Asbury Park Man, 75, Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway
A 75-year-old man from Asbury Park was killed in a single-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. Francis Pescatore was driving an Infiniti passenger car south in the express lanes at 1:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in Holmdel, according to New Jersey State Police. In the area...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
NYPD investigating Queens stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing to investigate a November 29th stabbing incident in Queens. Today, the NYPD released a video of the suspect wanted in the incident. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, the unknown suspect approached the victim, stabbing him twice in the torso before fleeing the scene. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. The post NYPD investigating Queens stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
