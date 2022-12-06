ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

B106

This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian

ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
GUNTER, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard

Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract

Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect arrested for trespassing at Abilene early learning center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene early learning center. Andrew Miller, 22, was arrested after he was found in the parking lot of Long Early Learning Center Tuesday afternoon. He was already criminally trespassed from the campus earlier this year. Police say a school employee noticed Miller and […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

VIDEO: Abilene police investigating hit-and-run vehicle incident

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that was caught on video. According to Abilene police, a call came in Wednesday morning of a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly doing burnouts and hit two vehicles; a 2020 Chevy Silverado, and a 2016 Toyota Rav 4.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local health expert comments on the CDC recommending masks

ABILENE, Texas — Viruses such as COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all spreading rapidly this holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is concerned about the rise in COVID-19, so they are recommending people wear a face covering. Taylor County Health Physician , Dr. Gary Goodnight, tells us there are multiple ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19 other than wearing your mask.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ol’ Timers Diner hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

Ol’ Timers Diner, located at 318 W. Walker St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Owner Paula Roach and employee Danica Everette were joined by Chamber of Commerce members for the event. Under previous ownership, the restaurant was known as Pam’s Cafe, Nail’s Diner and a...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
