Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
Myhighplains.com
Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian
ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need info on convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need the public’s help getting information on a convenience store robbery. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street November 21. Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing, including a hooded shirt, enter the store then go behind the counter while […]
Many Abilene homes and businesses lose gas services, help is on the way
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many homes and businesses in Abilene have lost gas services due to a temporary system outage. Atmos Energy crews are working to restore this service to the affected area. If you are experiencing an outage, contact Atmos Energy at (888) 286-6700 and a technician will come out to restore gas services […]
Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene. The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more. Whichever firm is […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
colemantoday.com
Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard
Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Suspect arrested for trespassing at Abilene early learning center
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene early learning center. Andrew Miller, 22, was arrested after he was found in the parking lot of Long Early Learning Center Tuesday afternoon. He was already criminally trespassed from the campus earlier this year. Police say a school employee noticed Miller and […]
Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery in Ohio were arrested in Abilene Thursday. The Fairview Park Police Department confirms Lajaydin Lamar Neals and Amaris Isabella Ybarra were arrested by U.S. Marshals near a relative’s house in Abilene and they are now being held in the Taylor County Jail […]
Abilene man arrested on criminal trespass charge at early childhood campus
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted on an Abilene school campus he was not supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon. The Abilene Police Department said Andrew Miller, 22, was spotted at Long Early Learning Center and identified...
ktxs.com
VIDEO: Abilene police investigating hit-and-run vehicle incident
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that was caught on video. According to Abilene police, a call came in Wednesday morning of a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly doing burnouts and hit two vehicles; a 2020 Chevy Silverado, and a 2016 Toyota Rav 4.
ktxs.com
Local health expert comments on the CDC recommending masks
ABILENE, Texas — Viruses such as COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all spreading rapidly this holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is concerned about the rise in COVID-19, so they are recommending people wear a face covering. Taylor County Health Physician , Dr. Gary Goodnight, tells us there are multiple ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19 other than wearing your mask.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
Report: 2 Big Country men die in fiery Coleman County crash
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Big Country men were killed in a Coleman County traffic crash early Tuesday morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), it was detailed that the two-vehicle crash took place along U.S. Highway 67, one mile east of Talpa in clear and dry conditions. Texas […]
Ol’ Timers Diner hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Ol’ Timers Diner, located at 318 W. Walker St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Owner Paula Roach and employee Danica Everette were joined by Chamber of Commerce members for the event. Under previous ownership, the restaurant was known as Pam’s Cafe, Nail’s Diner and a...
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3