Read full article on original website
Related
BET
North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies
On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat
Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a parking lot, and a man has since been charged On Thursday morning, employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction, in Rocky Mount, N.C.'s business district, stumbled across a man and woman who had been shot in their parked car, along with two young children alive in the cold backseat, multiple outlets report. According to ABC11, an employee showing up to work around 6 a.m. saw a vehicle parked in the lot. The witness then noticed the deceased...
Motorists frustrated over traffic backups outside Steele Creek schools
CHARLOTTE — Motorists continue to be frustrated in Steele Creek where cars line up in the drop-off line at Palisades elementary and high schools, which blocks an intersection on Highway 49. Some commuters told Channel 9 this has been an issue for months. Lake Wylie resident Tim McMasters sent...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the...
South Charlotte elementary school evacuates to Office Depot after bomb threat
School officials say they are working closely with authorities to provide 'complete support' and help in any way possible.
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
Comments / 1