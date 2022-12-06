ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BET

North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies

On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat

Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a parking lot, and a man has since been charged On Thursday morning, employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction, in Rocky Mount, N.C.'s business district, stumbled across a man and woman who had been shot in their parked car, along with two young children alive in the cold backseat, multiple outlets report. According to ABC11, an employee showing up to work around 6 a.m. saw a vehicle parked in the lot. The witness then noticed the deceased...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy