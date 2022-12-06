ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Initial Tesla Model X/S models delivered to customers in Germany

The first Tesla Model X Plaids have been delivered to customers in Germany following shipment from the United States. While the U.S. market has been spoiled with access to the Tesla Model S and Model X plaid models, other markets worldwide have not been as lucky. Now, as customers receive their long-awaited vehicles, they are posting pictures and videos of their initial impressions and first drives.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met

Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

40 Tesla Megapacks replace WW2 turbojet generator in Belgium

A total of 40 Tesla Megapack battery storage systems replaced a World War II turbojet generator in Lessines, Belgium, Tesla announced. Previously, the generator had been providing energy support to the community since the 1950s. The generator was not only contributing to air pollution in the region, but it was noisy as well.
teslarati.com

Tesla gets one of its most bullish comments from Elon Musk to date

While Tesla is still neck-deep with allegations of low demand in China and Elon Musk’s alleged lack of focus on the EV maker, the company received what could only be described as one of its most optimistic sentiments from its CEO to date. As per CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are now operating so well that very little is needed from him most of the time.
teslarati.com

Tesla shorts get their revenge, make billions in profits on stock fall

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) short sellers felt their revenge this year as they made billions in profit as the automaker’s stock has decreased by over 57 percent so far in 2022. A new report from S3 Partners shows Tesla’s short sellers have recovered well in 2022 compared to what their portfolios have experienced in past years. This year, Tesla short sellers have profited $11.5 billion, a nearly 60 percent return on the $19.6 billion invested by skeptics in short positions this year, CNN said.
teslarati.com

Jeep production facility halted due to cost of EV transition, says Stellantis

A Stellantis-owned Jeep production facility in Illinois will be ceasing production and laying off over 1,000 workers as the automaker looks to cut costs ahead of its EV transition. While the transition to electric vehicles was a welcome announcement from Jeep earlier this year, Stellantis didn’t include the minor detail...
BELVIDERE, IL
teslarati.com

Tesla Cybertruck body with single-piece rear megacast reported in Giga Texas

When Elon Musk provided an update during his opening remarks at the Q3 2022 earnings call, he made it a point to highlight that Tesla is already in the “final lap” for the Cybertruck. This was highlighted in the company’s Q3 2022 Update Letter, which listed the Cybertruck as a vehicle that was already in its “tooling” phase.
teslarati.com

BMW i4 M50 range tested on the Autobahn

Bjorn Nyland has completed yet another one of his infamous range tests, but this time, the BMW i4 M50 was taken to its home turf and tested to its limits on the autobahn. The BMW i4 came to market earlier this year as BMW’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. With it, BMW promised a superior interior cabin, classic BMW styling, and a competitive price tag. Now it has been tested to its absolute limits on the German autobahn to see if the Bavarian engineers made something that can compete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3 Performance.
teslarati.com

Tesla starts laying the foundation for the Semi in Canada

Tesla submitted some proposals for Canada’s 2023 Federal Budget that may lay the foundation for the arrival of the Semi in Canada. Tesla’s proposals were submitted as part of Canada’s pre-budget consultations before the government’s 2023 budget is finalized. Tesla sent its proposals in a letter...
teslarati.com

Tesla scores highest brand intimacy rating for auto companies in 2022

Tesla scored a high brand intimacy rating in the MBLM 2022 report. MBLM researched 600 of the world’s leading brands, and Tesla placed second, right behind Disney. Tesla scored a 67.4 brand intimacy rating, closing following Disney’s score of 68.1. The Elon Musk-led EV maker was the highest-ranking automotive brand in MBLM’s 2022 report. Mercedes-Benz received a score of 63.9, placing sixth on the list. The German brand is the only other automaker in the top ten.
teslarati.com

Tesla FSD’s prolonged release doesn’t make it a ‘fraud,’ company says

Tesla Full Self-Driving’s prolonged release doesn’t make it a “fraud,” the company said in a motion to dismiss a case. Tesla is currently involved in a class-action lawsuit from a few Autopilot and Full Self-Driving customers and has recently filed a motion to dismiss the case with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. In that motion, a statement was made by Tesla’s attorneys that may have been taken out of context by some media reports.
teslarati.com

GM launches unique EV charging infrastructure program

GM has launched the “Dealer Community Charging Program” ahead of the launches of numerous EVs from its brands. General Motors (GM) dealers aren’t the most popular crowd. Critics point out problems with price gouging and poor customer experiences. But GM is now leveraging a strength of its dealership network, its vast size. And it will use its extensive network to aid in expanding EV charging across the nation.
MICHIGAN STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX sends OneWeb satellites to orbit on 55th launch of 2022

SpaceX has successfully launched the first of at least three missions for Starlink competitor OneWeb, completing its 55th launch of the year in the process. Hopefully ending a strange series of delays that began last month, Falcon 9 lifted off from SpaceX’s NASA Kennedy Space Center LC-39A pad several days behind schedule on December 8th, 2022. The rocket performed perfectly, ascending for about nine minutes to reach a parking orbit around 400 kilometers (~300 mi) above Earth’s surface. B1069, Falcon 9’s flight-proven booster, shut down, separated from the upper stage, flipped around with cold-gas thrusters, and began boosting back to the Florida coast two and a half minutes after liftoff.
FLORIDA STATE
teslarati.com

Rivian opens R&D center in Serbia

Rivian opened a research and development (R&D) center in Belgrade, Serbia, the Development Agency of Serbia announced on Thursday. An opening ceremony was attended by Serbian Minister of Innovation Jelena Begovic, Rivian VP, Talent Acquisition Cindy Nicola, and Wassym Bensaid, Senior VP Software Development at Rivian, as well as US ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill.
teslarati.com

Relativity Space’s first 3D-printed rocket goes vertical for launch debut

Relativity Space’s first 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket has rolled out to the startup’s Florida pad and been raised vertical ahead of its launch debut. Founded in 2015, the private Los Angeles-based spaceflight company shipped its first complete rocket prototype to Florida in June 2022. Prior to that major milestone, Relativity qualified Terran 1’s orbital second stage at leased facilities located at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in southwest Mississippi, and – alongside a nosecone and interstage – arrived at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) more or less ready to fly.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy