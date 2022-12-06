Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekend events
(ABC 6 News) – An event meant to bring holiday magic to Rochester has cancelled its final two weekends. Northern Lights Festival Organizer Mitch Reaume made the announcement on Facebook, saying “we’re closing this chapter because we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
Owatonna Public Schools Raise Over $16,000 for the United Way
In a recent press release, the United Way of Steele County shared that The Owatonna Public School system (ISD 761) partnered with the United Way this year by hosting a workplace fundraising campaign throughout the school district. It was noted that due to the incredible generosity of the teachers and staff that make up ISD 761, the school district helped to raise over $16,000 for the United Way. This year’s fundraising total represents a 40% increase over the previous year’s giving total and far surpassed the goal the district had set for themselves.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
steeledodgenews.com
‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later
To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
Steele County Free Fair Manager Scott Kozelka Reconized as IAFE Graduate
On November 30, 2022 our very own Scott Kozelka of the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna MN was recognized at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management. In a recent press release, it is...
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
fox9.com
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man
A Minnesota liquor store employee is being praised for a generous act after she gave up her shoes to a man who has no home and didn't have his own to wear. Brooklyn Center Liquor, located at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing, said its employee, Ta Leia (also known as "Ace"), offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.
A White Christmas in Owatonna is Not Guaranteed, Here Are the Odds
Whether you're a fan of snow & winter or not, most of us agree that a little of the white stuff is nice around the holidays. Here's what the chances are of having a White Christmas this year in Southern Minnesota. Despite the fairly warm and dry fall we had...
KIMT
Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
KIMT
1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County. The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage. “The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday
The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
