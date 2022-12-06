ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

KAAL-TV

Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekend events

(ABC 6 News) – An event meant to bring holiday magic to Rochester has cancelled its final two weekends. Northern Lights Festival Organizer Mitch Reaume made the announcement on Facebook, saying “we’re closing this chapter because we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Public Schools Raise Over $16,000 for the United Way

In a recent press release, the United Way of Steele County shared that The Owatonna Public School system (ISD 761) partnered with the United Way this year by hosting a workplace fundraising campaign throughout the school district. It was noted that due to the incredible generosity of the teachers and staff that make up ISD 761, the school district helped to raise over $16,000 for the United Way. This year’s fundraising total represents a 40% increase over the previous year’s giving total and far surpassed the goal the district had set for themselves.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
steeledodgenews.com

‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later

To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
OWATONNA, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads

(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

