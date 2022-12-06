Read full article on original website
Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat
Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a parking lot, and a man has since been charged On Thursday morning, employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction, in Rocky Mount, N.C.'s business district, stumbled across a man and woman who had been shot in their parked car, along with two young children alive in the cold backseat, multiple outlets report. According to ABC11, an employee showing up to work around 6 a.m. saw a vehicle parked in the lot. The witness then noticed the deceased...
BET
North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies
On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help
Two Colorado deputies have been indicted and fired following investigations into the June fatal police shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, officials and family attorneys say.
Va. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Ex, 3 Children Dead: 'A Difficult Day'
"She remained on the line with us as the intruder made entry," Chesterfield County Police Department said of JoAnna M. Cottle, who was shot dead Friday morning along with her three children A Virginia woman and her three children were fatally shot at their home in the early hours of Friday morning by the woman's former lover and the father to two of her kids, authorities said. Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) received a call from victim JoAnna M. Cottle, 39, at around 5 a.m. local time to...
TODAY.com
Phoenix man suspected of killing wife, 3 young children and himself in home that smelled of natural gas
A Phoenix man is suspected in the deaths of his wife and their three young children before he fatally shot himself, police said Thursday. Police and fire officials discovered the bodies in the home Wednesday, after they responded to a call of an unresponsive person and the strong odor of gas shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene
Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends. Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.
Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports
A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
Mystery Deepens Surrounding Death Of 25-Year-Old Woman In Cabo
Shanquella Robinson's friends said she'd had too much to drink; the autopsy and a video indicated she'd been beaten.
Mass Shooting Threat Clears Courtroom During Darrell Brooks' Sentencing
Victims of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade were giving their impact statements as part of his two-day sentence hearing when a mass shooting threat cleared the courtroom.
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
‘Inappropriate romance’ between child, predator led to triple slaying
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5
A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.
Suspect in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting told medical staff 'he was sorry,' court document says
After allegedly killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others, the 22-year-old suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, apologized to medical staff after being taken into custody, according to a court document unsealed Wednesday.
Previously missing pregnant woman found dead, man charged
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation deactivated an endangered missing person alert Sunday for a previously missing pregnant woman. Sunday evening, police provided an update that the woman was dead.Authorities say they were searching for 28-year-old Raeanna 'Nikki' Burch-Woodhull. She was last seen Nov. 27 but CBI sent out an alert on Saturday, Dec. 4. Sunday morning, they said she was located. Hours later, officials said she was dead. Her body was found Saturday near Colorado State Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, according to CBI.Police have a suspect in custody, Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34. Police say the...
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Texas Judge Won’t Throw Out Police Interview with Woman Accused of Murdering Perceived Romantic Rival
The Texas woman accused of gunning down a perceived romantic rival will not be allowed to exclude evidence of her initial interview with police. Judge Brenda Kelly on Wednesday found that there was nothing unconstitutional about the Austin Police Department’s initial interview of murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in the days following the shooting death of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting moved from hospital to jail
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has been transferred to jail from the hospital where he was in police custody, police said on Tuesday.
