WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
WRBI Radio
Ripley County EMA reminds residents to register for Hyper-Reach
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County Emergency Management is reminding residents to sign up for the new mass notification system Hyper-Reach. The system is now available and allows for rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
WRBI Radio
St. Anthony Live Nativity takes place this weekend
Morris, IN — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5-9 tonight (Friday, December 9) and tomorrow (Saturday, December 10). In addition to the live manger scene, local church and school choirs will perform Christmas Carols indoors and outdoors on...
WRBI Radio
Hillenbrand Foundation joins BHS Ivy Tech 2.0 initiative through $100-K donation
— The Batesville Community School Corporation’s (BCSC) initiative to continue to provide tuition-free college classes to Batesville High School (BHS) students received additional support recently with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation, Inc. Begun in 2013, this collaborative community effort has allowed Batesville’s...
WRBI Radio
MYC launches “Socks for Santa” sock drive
The Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council is asking you to help keep kids warm this holiday season through the “Socks for Santa” Sock Drive. The initiative benefits So Loved Kids Clothing Closet. Donations of new socks are being accepted at the Memorial Building now through December 23.
eaglecountryonline.com
Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel
RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WRBI Radio
Ruth A. Greiwe -81 of Westport
Ruth A. Greiwe, 81, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana inpatient facility. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Decatur County the daughter of Edwin & Opal (Wiggins) Burley. She has lived most of her life in Decatur County. She had graduated in 1959 from Sandcreek High School and attended a Business College in Columbus. She retired from the Postal Service in 2003. She and her husband, Tom owned and operated Briarwood Mobile Home Park in Westport. Ruth was a member of the Kitchen Cookies Home Economics Club, was a past president of Decatur County Extension Homemakers Club and she had also started girls’ softball in Decatur County. She enjoyed boating, fishing, wintering in Florida, antique cars, and the Oliver Super Series tractors. She married Thomas George Greiwe on June 6, 1959, at Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brad) Childs of Shelbyville; her son, Thomas Jeffrey (Sandra) Greiwe of Westport; her sister, Ruby Siler of Connersville; her grandchildren, Sara Rae Hampton, Thomas Joshua Greiwe, Morgan Childs, Adam (Sara) Childs, Benjamin (Andrea) Childs and her great grandchildren, Ashton and Ryker Hampton, Kyleigh, Amyah and Naomi Childs, Kennedy, Klara and Norah Childs, Kamden and Weston Greiwe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas George Greiwe; brother, Bob Burley; sister, Joyce Erskine and grandson, Lucas Childs. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jon Porter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
Clara Ellen Houpey – 80 of Columbus
Clara Ellen Houpey, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Letts, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Doles) Houpey. She was raised in Decatur County and had been a resident of Columbus since 1974. Clara was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Township High School and a member of the Westport Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her sister, Ruby Mae Henry of Westport;
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
WRBI Radio
Legal kiosk available at BMPL for renters facing eviction
— An Indiana Legal Help Kiosk is now available at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for tenants and renters facing eviction. The kiosk provides access to indianalegalhelp.org, which is offered by the Indiana Bar Foundation to connect Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related...
WRBI Radio
Hillcrest will have a new restaurant in early 2023
Batesville, IN — Hillcrest Golf and Country Club has filled the pending void that will be left by the permanent closing of Izzy’s at the end of the month. Maxim @ Hillcrest is owned by Rushville native Mike Hartzler. He says menu options, services, and operating hours are...
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
Major trade show pushes convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams. “We spill into […]
WRBI Radio
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96, Greensburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Morning Breeze in Greensburg. Born July 16, 1926, in Greensburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Thomas Raymond and Rose M. (Klene) Tumilty. Betty worked in the 1940’s and 50’s at Hamilton Kitchen on...
WRBI Radio
Man who fled from Dearborn County deputy rounded up
Bright, IN — A man who fled from Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies this week was captured in Bright Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Shane McHenry says 34-year-old Ryan McIntosh, who was wanted for failure to pay child support, was spotted by a deputy near the intersection of Stateline Road and Jamison Drive in Bright Tuesday afternoon.
