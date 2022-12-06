Read full article on original website
Lionsgate TV Inks Deal with Dahvi Waller
Dahvi Waller, the creator of limited series Mrs. America (pictured), has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. Under the agreement, Waller will develop scripted series under her Federal Engineering Entertainment banner. Waller is the executive producer and showrunner behind FX on Hulu series Mrs. America, a...
Kristen Stewart to Head Berlinale International Jury
American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will be the president of the International Jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (running February 16-26, 2023). Kristen Stewart is considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents. In 1999, at the age of nine, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three...
Up the Ladder: Lionsgate, Woodcut Media
Longtime studio executive Sandra Stern (pictured) has been promoted to vice chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. She was previously president of Lionsgate TV Group and continues to report to Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate TV Group chair and CCO. Stern is behind such shows as Home Economics, Welcome to Flatch, Ghosts, and The Serpent Queen, among others.
