Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures
London and Singapore-based international content investment studio 108 Media is acquiring a majority stake in London-based film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. In addition to this expansion in Europe, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
Lionsgate TV Inks Deal with Dahvi Waller
Dahvi Waller, the creator of limited series Mrs. America (pictured), has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. Under the agreement, Waller will develop scripted series under her Federal Engineering Entertainment banner. Waller is the executive producer and showrunner behind FX on Hulu series Mrs. America, a...
