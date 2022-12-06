Read full article on original website
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Lionsgate TV Inks Deal with Dahvi Waller
Dahvi Waller, the creator of limited series Mrs. America (pictured), has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. Under the agreement, Waller will develop scripted series under her Federal Engineering Entertainment banner. Waller is the executive producer and showrunner behind FX on Hulu series Mrs. America, a...
Kristen Stewart to Head Berlinale International Jury
American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will be the president of the International Jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (running February 16-26, 2023). Kristen Stewart is considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents. In 1999, at the age of nine, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three...
Up the Ladder: FOX Entertainment
Allison Wallach has been elevated to president, Unscripted Programming, for FOX Entertainment. Wallach most recently served as executive vice president and head of FOX Entertainment’s unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). In her new, expanded role, Wallach will report directly to CEO Rob Wade and be responsible for overseeing...
Paramount+ Arrives in Germany
Paramount+ launches today in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, following the launch of the service in France on December 1, reaching now a total of 45 global markets. To celebrate the launch the company rolled out its blue carpet at a special event held at the UCI Luxe theater in Berlin and featuring a first look at some of the streamer’s premium content. Stars in attendance included Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount, 1883’s Marc Rissmann and Dani Levy, and the cast of The Sheik.
108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures
London and Singapore-based international content investment studio 108 Media is acquiring a majority stake in London-based film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. In addition to this expansion in Europe, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
ATV’s Awards Season
The 48th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards, honoring the best of Turkey’s television and music, took place on December 4, 2022 at the Zorlu Center in Istanbul. ATV’s primetime drama series For My Family and A Little Sunshine were big winners at the event. Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, For My Family leading actress, won “The Shining Star of The Year” award; Onur Seyit Yaran and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, also starring in For My Family, won the “Best TV Drama Couple of the Year” award; and Azra Aksu’s portrayal of Güneş in A Little Sunshine earned “The Best Child Actor” award.
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
Up the Ladder: Lionsgate, Woodcut Media
Longtime studio executive Sandra Stern (pictured) has been promoted to vice chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. She was previously president of Lionsgate TV Group and continues to report to Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate TV Group chair and CCO. Stern is behind such shows as Home Economics, Welcome to Flatch, Ghosts, and The Serpent Queen, among others.
