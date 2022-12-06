The 48th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards, honoring the best of Turkey’s television and music, took place on December 4, 2022 at the Zorlu Center in Istanbul. ATV’s primetime drama series For My Family and A Little Sunshine were big winners at the event. Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, For My Family leading actress, won “The Shining Star of The Year” award; Onur Seyit Yaran and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, also starring in For My Family, won the “Best TV Drama Couple of the Year” award; and Azra Aksu’s portrayal of Güneş in A Little Sunshine earned “The Best Child Actor” award.

