videoageinternational.net
Lionsgate TV Inks Deal with Dahvi Waller
Dahvi Waller, the creator of limited series Mrs. America (pictured), has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. Under the agreement, Waller will develop scripted series under her Federal Engineering Entertainment banner. Waller is the executive producer and showrunner behind FX on Hulu series Mrs. America, a...
videoageinternational.net
Up the Ladder: Lionsgate, Woodcut Media
Longtime studio executive Sandra Stern (pictured) has been promoted to vice chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. She was previously president of Lionsgate TV Group and continues to report to Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate TV Group chair and CCO. Stern is behind such shows as Home Economics, Welcome to Flatch, Ghosts, and The Serpent Queen, among others.
videoageinternational.net
ATV’s Awards Season
The 48th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards, honoring the best of Turkey’s television and music, took place on December 4, 2022 at the Zorlu Center in Istanbul. ATV’s primetime drama series For My Family and A Little Sunshine were big winners at the event. Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, For My Family leading actress, won “The Shining Star of The Year” award; Onur Seyit Yaran and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, also starring in For My Family, won the “Best TV Drama Couple of the Year” award; and Azra Aksu’s portrayal of Güneş in A Little Sunshine earned “The Best Child Actor” award.
videoageinternational.net
Kristen Stewart to Head Berlinale International Jury
American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will be the president of the International Jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (running February 16-26, 2023). Kristen Stewart is considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents. In 1999, at the age of nine, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three...
videoageinternational.net
Georges Leclere: 1944 – 2022
Georges Bernard Leclere passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 78 years old. Georges died after being struck by a car while walking his dog in White Plains, NY. He leaves behind his wife Alexandra, their four children Tania, Tristan, Terence, and Talia, and six grandchildren. George was born...
videoageinternational.net
108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures
London and Singapore-based international content investment studio 108 Media is acquiring a majority stake in London-based film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. In addition to this expansion in Europe, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
