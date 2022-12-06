Read full article on original website
Related
videoageinternational.net
Kristen Stewart to Head Berlinale International Jury
American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will be the president of the International Jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (running February 16-26, 2023). Kristen Stewart is considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents. In 1999, at the age of nine, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three...
videoageinternational.net
108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures
London and Singapore-based international content investment studio 108 Media is acquiring a majority stake in London-based film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. In addition to this expansion in Europe, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
videoageinternational.net
Up the Ladder: Lionsgate, Woodcut Media
Longtime studio executive Sandra Stern (pictured) has been promoted to vice chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. She was previously president of Lionsgate TV Group and continues to report to Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate TV Group chair and CCO. Stern is behind such shows as Home Economics, Welcome to Flatch, Ghosts, and The Serpent Queen, among others.
Comments / 0