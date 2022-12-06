Read full article on original website
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Popculture
Irene Cara, 'What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63
Singer Actress Irene Cara passed away on Friday, but her cause of death has not been yet been revealed. A representative for Cara told reporters from TMZ that she died at her home in Florida, but could not disclose any other details. Cara was 63 years old. Cara was an...
operawire.com
Decameron Opera Coalition Releases Video Songbook ‘DOC the Halls’
The Decameron Opera Coalition has released its digital video songbook “DOC the Halls” for the holiday season. “DOC the Halls” includes eight holiday-themed world premiere songs performed by a “comic quartet of carolers” featuring DOC co-creators Peter Hilliard and Matt Boresi. The video songbook will explore “light amidst the darkness.”
In a band of tempestuous geniuses, Christine McVie was every bit their equal, minus the drama
McVie sang and wrote or co-wrote such Fleetwood Mac classics as 'Don't Stop,' 'Say You Love Me,' 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Hold Me' and 'Little Lies.'
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man unveils Mike Herrara 2022 signature StingRay bass – limited to just 10 units
Ernie Ball Music Man have announced a new and (extremely) limited-edition run of MxPx frontman Mike Herrera’s signature StingRay bass. The 2022 signature guitar is finished in flat black with chrome hardware and only 10 units were been offered for general sale, exclusively via the Music Man site. These have already sold out, so it seems fans and collectors will need to watch the used marketplaces from now on.
classicfm.com
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary
Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States. An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Romanian National Philharmonic Orch/Smbatyan review – Vengerov’s virtuoisty raises the temperature
The contemporary works were unengaging, but the Romanian Orchestra’s Tchaikovsky enthralled, and Vengerov’s bravura reading of Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto closed the concert in spectacular style
Stereogum
K-Pop Broadway Musical Closing After Two Weeks
KPOP, a new Broadway musical about the world-conquering K-pop industry, is closing just two weeks after its late November premiere. As the New York Times reports, KPOP has been making far less money than is necessary to maintain a Broadway production, including a $126,493 gross last week. Its average ticket price of $32.06 is well below the industry average of $128.34. The show’s final performance will be this Sunday.
10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left
Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected
Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
Roger Waters Set to Release ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album of Pink Floyd and Solo Recordings
Less than a month after releasing a new, more somber version of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall track, “Comfortably Numb 2022,” Roger Waters is compiling a collection of music he recorded in lockdown during the pandemic for a new album. “There will be an album coming out,...
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
operawire.com
Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos
On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
