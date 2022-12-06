ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Irene Cara, 'What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63

Singer Actress Irene Cara passed away on Friday, but her cause of death has not been yet been revealed. A representative for Cara told reporters from TMZ that she died at her home in Florida, but could not disclose any other details. Cara was 63 years old. Cara was an...
FLORIDA STATE
operawire.com

Decameron Opera Coalition Releases Video Songbook ‘DOC the Halls’

The Decameron Opera Coalition has released its digital video songbook “DOC the Halls” for the holiday season. “DOC the Halls” includes eight holiday-themed world premiere songs performed by a “comic quartet of carolers” featuring DOC co-creators Peter Hilliard and Matt Boresi. The video songbook will explore “light amidst the darkness.”
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man unveils Mike Herrara 2022 signature StingRay bass – limited to just 10 units

Ernie Ball Music Man have announced a new and (extremely) limited-edition run of MxPx frontman Mike Herrera’s signature StingRay bass. The 2022 signature guitar is finished in flat black with chrome hardware and only 10 units were been offered for general sale, exclusively via the Music Man site. These have already sold out, so it seems fans and collectors will need to watch the used marketplaces from now on.
classicfm.com

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
Deadline

Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary

Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States.  An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Stereogum

K-Pop Broadway Musical Closing After Two Weeks

KPOP, a new Broadway musical about the world-conquering K-pop industry, is closing just two weeks after its late November premiere. As the New York Times reports, KPOP has been making far less money than is necessary to maintain a Broadway production, including a $126,493 gross last week. Its average ticket price of $32.06 is well below the industry average of $128.34. The show’s final performance will be this Sunday.
Noisecreep

10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left

Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
Robb Report

The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected

Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
soultracks.com

Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album

(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
operawire.com

Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos

On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy