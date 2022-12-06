ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
santanvalley.com

Board of Supervisors Dec 7, 2022 Meeting Recap

The Board of Supervisors approved two items related to a planning and zoning case allowing a 544-lot single-family residential development on 158.25± acres of land, as part of the Venida Subdivision Development located at the southeast corner of Papago and North Green Roads, about 8 miles from the westernmost boundary of Pinal County and two miles west and one mile south of the Ak Chin Indian Community of the Maricopa Indian Reservation. One additional stipulation was added by the Board to item 9, expanding the open space to twenty percent. (Items 8/9)
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors

James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ
chulavistatoday.com

An FBI Swat team raided an Otay Mesa apartment

An FBI swat team raided a South Bay apartment early Wednesday, arresting two women and a man after all occupants were called to surrender. According to OnScene T.V., the raid took place at 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Surfrider Way in the Greenfield Village Complex. An FBI REACT (SWAT) team set off sirens and called out to all occupants of the apartment to surrender.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler

Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy