CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Has 800 HP and Makes for a Wild Send-Off
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is the final special edition of Ford's halo car, and just 67 of these track-only models will be built, all by hand. Only approved clients will be allowed to hand over the $1.7 million starting price, with Ford planning to make buyer selections in the first quarter of 2023 and deliveries in the late spring.
These are the 10 coolest electric cars sold around the world that you can't buy in the US
Around the world, you can get all sorts of tiny, cute, and cheap electric cars — like the $6,000 Citroën Ami.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lexus Built an EV with a Fake Manual Transmission
The manual transmission is almost gone. Even if you ignore that manual-transmission cars account for less than 2 percent of the auto market today, you have to accept that the transition to EVs will likely spell the end of shifting yourself. Toyota wants to change that, which is why the company is showing off a prototype EV with a faux manual shifter.
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Corvette E-Ray Configurator Leaks, Revealing the Hybrid C8 Early
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray configurator was leaked online Thursday night, before being quickly taken down. The sleuths over at Mid-Engine Corvette Forum and Corvette Blogger spotted the configurator before it got taken down, and were able to grab an assortment of screenshots. The leaked images give us an early glimpse...
CAR AND DRIVER
Trim Pickings: 2023 Nissan Rogue vs. 2023 Toyota RAV4
After pickup trucks, small SUVs are the bestselling vehicles in the United States. The Toyota RAV4, in particular, keeps rising to the top. This doesn't necessarily mean it's the best in its class, though. In some ways, the RAV4 relies on its reputation for reliability in the face of newer rivals.
