Stuttgart Daily Leader
Residents encouraged to find Hermey the Elf again this holiday season and give to the ICCM Food Bank
Stuttgart residents are continuing a fun and festive tradition and supporting the ICCM Food Bank. Last year, Hannah Maier and her family decided to move an inflatable elf around their neighborhood. Their challenge to the community remains the same this year: find the elf, named Hermey after a character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, donate nonperishable goods for the food bank, and post a photo on the Hermey the Elf Facebook group page.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
November City Business Report: Grand Prairie Center enjoying solid bookings post-reopening, festival a success, Leech stepping down at end of year
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his November report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that the Grand Prairie Center is hosting a good number of events as it nears the end of its remodeling and other city business news. Leech concluded his report by saying that he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
